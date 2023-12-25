The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals Game Recap, Week 17 QB Decision, Tomlin Reports, Playoff Chances, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 67 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, which was recorded on Christmas morning, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Saturday win that the Pittsburgh Steelers had against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We start by discussing the pregame transactions that were made by the Steelers and then move into talking about the big win the team had on Saturday and how convincing it was. We make sure to recap the key Saturday performances that QB Mason Rudolph and WR George Pickens both had against the Bengals.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the play of the Steelers’ offense, defense, and special teams against the Bengals in Week 16. We discuss several individual plays and performances in that segment as well.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has an interesting decision ahead of him when it comes to who will start at quarterback in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. Alex and I frame every angle of that upcoming starting quarterback decision that awaits Tomlin before offering up who we each would choose. We also discuss what we think Tomlin will choose to do at quarterback this coming week.

There were a handful of reports concerning the future of Tomlin in Pittsburgh on Saturday and Sunday morning, so Alex and I make sure to pass those along and give our input on them.

The Steelers’ playoff chances are still very much alive entering Week 17, so we recap that topic and offer a few of the easier paths the team has when it comes to possibly making the playoffs.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 106-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

