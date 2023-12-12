Steelers Week 15 Tuesday Injury Report: Four Players Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week ahead of Saturday’s Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Four players did not practice today. They were QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), RB Najee Harris (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (groin), and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

Limited Tuesday were S Damontae Kazee (ankle), OLB Alex Highsmith (concussion), OLB T.J. Watt (concussion), NT Keeanu Benton (oblique), and DT Cameron Heyward (groin).

CB James Pierre (shoulder) was a full participant.

Steelers Tuesday Injury Report

DNP

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

RB Najee Harris (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

LB Elandon Roberts (groin)

Limited

NT Keeanu Benton (oblique)

DL Cam Heyward (groin)

OLB Alex Highsmith (concussion)

OLB T.J. Watt (concussion)

S Damontae Kazee (ankle)

Full

CB James Pierre (shoulder)

Watt and Highsmith entered concussion protocol following Thursday night’s loss to the New England Patriots. They will now have to work through the steps of the protocol in order to be cleared for this weekend’s game. Per the PPG’s Brian Batko, both were present for the media portion of Tuesday’s practice.

Steelers starting OLBs TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith, both in concussion protocol, were present for the initial media viewing window at the start of practice today pic.twitter.com/yjgt08B5WV — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 12, 2023

If both are unable to play, the Steelers are expected to turn to rookie Nick Herbig and veteran Markus Golden. Herbig filled in for Highsmith during the game, logging seven total tackles on 49 defensive snaps, while Golden was a surprise inactive. Other outside linebacker options include practice squaders Kyron Johnson and David Perales, signed back to the taxi squad yesterday. But the fact that Watt and Highsmith were each able to practice on a limited basis Tuesday is a promising sign for their availability.

Harris did not practice last week due to a knee injury but played against the Patriots. Roberts, despite suffering a groin injury versus the Arizona Cardinals, toughed things out and also played against New England. Benton got hurt during the Patriots game but returned and finished things out. Seumalo came into Week 14 questionable with a shoulder injury but also played, logging every snap.

Pickett has already been ruled out of this weekend’s game, the second he’ll miss due to his ankle injury. After missing the Pats game, Pierre looks poised to play in Week 15.

The Steelers and Colts kick off Saturday Dec. 16 at 4:30 PM/EST.