Injury Update: Pickett Out For Colts Game, Highsmith And Watt Status Uncertain

Holding a Monday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Mike Tomlin offered a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury situation. A team that left Thursday’s game with a loss to the New England Patriots and a handful of injuries.

Most notably, QB Kenny Pickett has been ruled out of Saturday’s game due to his high ankle sprain. OLBs Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt are in concussion protocol with their status unclear for Week 15.

“From a health standpoint, Kenny can be described as out this week,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’ve had a couple of guys who are in the concussion protocol. Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. They’re in the protocol. We’ll rely on the medical experts in terms of their availability.”

Tomlin went on to say CB James Pierre (shoulder) has a chance to play. LB Elandon Roberts (groin) finished Thursday’s loss and should be able to play this weekend as well.

Highsmith suffered what was originally called a neck injury in the first half of Thursday’s loss. It appeared NT Keeanu Benton collided with him while attempting to make a tackle. Initially called questionable, he was later ruled out and then placed in concussion protocol.

Watt took a hit to the face on the Steelers’ first defensive play of the game and was in and out of the lineup throughout the first quarter. Checked on the sideline by team trainers and the NFL’s Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) for four minutes in the blue medical tent and on the Steelers’ bench, he was cleared to play. He returned wearing a tinted visor. After the game, Watt reportedly had a migraine, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, and the team announced he was placed in concussion protocol on Friday.

He and Highsmith will try to clear protocol before Saturday’s game.

The Steelers group of questionable players all played on Thursday, including OL Isaac Seumalo and Mason Cole and RB Najee Harris. Tomlin indicated they’ll get more work this week.

“Guys like Isaac and Najee who were limited last week in preparation will probably have more extended in-helmet preparation. Which is critical on a big week. We need in helmet perspective on prep. We need good days. And so it’s a big component of what we do. ”

The Steelers take on the Colts Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.