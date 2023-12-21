Steelers Release RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released/waived RB Anthony McFarland Jr., the team announced Thursday.

McFarland hasn’t dressed for most of the season. After making the team as the Steelers’ third-string running back to begin the year, he opened the season as the team’s starting kick returner. But a knee injury landed him on IR after the Steelers’ Week One loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Activated off IR weeks later, he’s only appeared in two games since, Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers and Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. He logged nine snaps on special teams with just one on offense.

RB Godwin Igwebuike had been dressing over him, offering more special teams value in addition to serving as the team’s kick returner.

The Steelers are likely opening up a roster spot to help improve depth at another position, potentially inside linebacker or safety. While the team could elevate the likes of LB Myles Jack or S Eric Rowe, they may be opting to sign one of those players to the 53-man roster. Safety Elijah Riley could also be activated off IR, which would require opening up a roster spot. Listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Riley practiced in full the past two days, meaning he’ll likely come off IR tomorrow afternoon. Friday figures to be a busy day of elevations and/or signings.

As Dave Bryan also points out, S Damontae Kazee should soon be sent to the Reserved/Suspended list, freeing an additional spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

A fourth-round pick out of Maryland in the 2020 draft, McFarland was selected for his speed and big-play ability. But injuries and ineffective play diminished that ability, and he’s spent most of his NFL career on the fringes of the Steelers’ roster. It’s possible McFarland is signed back to the team’s practice squad after clearing waivers.

For his career, McFarland has 42 carries for 146 yards. He also has nine kick returns, averaging 26.3 yards per runback, with a career long of 37 yards. He’s yet to score an NFL touchdown.