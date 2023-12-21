Steelers Thursday Week 16 Injury Report: Three Players Ruled Out For Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Listed out this weekend are QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), S Trenton Thompson (neck), and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). None of them will face the Bengals. Listed as questionable is S Elijah Riley (ankle), though he was able to practice fully the past two days.

Not practicing Thursday were Thompson, Fitzpatrick, and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder). Seumalo does not have a game status and is expected to start against the Bengals.

Limited Thursday was just Pickett, who worked in that fashion throughout the entire week.

Practicing in full Thursday were Riley RB Najee Harris (knee), OT Broderick Jones (ankle), TE Pat Freiermuth (knee), and DL Cam Heyward (concussion).

Steelers Thursday Week 16 Injury Report

DNP

S Trenton Thompson (neck – out)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee – out)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder – no game status)

Limited

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle – out)

Full

RB Najee Harris (knee – no game status)

S Elijah Riley (ankle – questionable)

OT Broderick Jones (ankle – no game status)

TE Pat Freiermuth (knee – no game status)

DL Cam Heyward (concussion – no game status)

Steelers Thursday injury report: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kenny Pickett & Trenton Thompson all ruled out versus Bengals. Elijah Riley is questionable. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Qu1Dw1I2jc — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 21, 2023

Pickett was ruled out by the team earlier Thursday. QB Mason Rudolph will be the starter against the Bengals with Mitch Trubisky serving as the team’s backup. Pickett will look to return in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks and play in the team’s final two games of the regular season.

Fitzpatrick was ruled out on Monday due to a knee injury suffered in last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With Damonta Kazee’s regular-season suspension upheld and Thompson now ruled out, the Steelers are incredibly thin at safety. Veteran Eric Rowe is almost certainly going to be elevated tomorrow afternoon for Saturday’s game to make his Steelers debut. Riley remains on IR but could be activated to the 53-man roster. The deadline to do so is Friday at 4 PM/EST.

Earlier today, the team announced that Heyward had cleared concussion protocol and will play this weekend.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off at 4:30 PM/EST.