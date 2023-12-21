Cameron Heyward Clears Concussion Protocol, Steelers Announce

The Pittsburgh Steelers got good news on the injury front ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals as star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has cleared concussion protocol. As tweeted by team spokesman Burt Lauten, Heyward was cleared by an independent neurological consultant.

Heyward went into concussion protocol following Pittsburgh’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday. Heyward played 50 snaps against the Colts and it was announced he had entered concussion protocol after finishing the game.

Heyward missed six games this season with a groin injury suffered in Week One. He returned in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans and had been fine injury-wise until going into protocol right after the Colts game. He was limited in practice Tuesday but a full participant Wednesday.

It sounds as if Heyward will be good to go and play his usual complement of snaps on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh needs to win to keep any sliver of hope for this season alive, and there’s a scenario for Steelers to be mathematically eliminated ahead of their Week 17 matchup if they lose on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Heyward has 30 total tackles this season, 23 of which are solo. He also has two sacks and six tackles for a loss. He’s played 318 total snaps in eight games, all of which have been starts.

Heyward’s return will be a big boost to a Steelers defensive unit that’s been decimated by injuries and suspension. They will be without starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, who’s dealing with a knee injury, and Damontae Kazee, who is suspended. They’re also dealing with an injury to safety Trenton Thompson. He left Saturday’s game with a stinger and has yet to practice this week. It’s a team that needs to be as healthy as possible on Saturday, and Heyward’s return will help make that happen.