Cam Heyward Placed Into Concussion Protocol, Steelers Announce

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Saturday’s game to the Indianapolis Colts, one that will likely end their playoff chances. They also might have lost their captain for next weekend. Though not mentioned during the game or by Mike Tomlin in his postgame press conference, Steelers DT and team captain Cam Heyward has been placed into concussion protocol. That’s according to team spokesman Burt Lauten via the PPG’s Brian Batko, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

Steelers captain Cam Heyward is in concussion protocol, per team spokesperson. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 17, 2023

It’s not clear when Heyward’s head injury occurred. It likely either happened late in the game or Heyward did not show/report symptoms until after the clock struck zero. Heyward finished the game with five tackles, three solo, and one tackle for a loss.

Pittsburgh’s defense wore down late in the game and allowed 170 yards and exactly five yards per carry to the Colts, who controlled nearly the entire fourth quarter.

Though the Steelers played on a Saturday, they also play Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals on a Saturday, Dec. 23. Meaning, Heyward will have only one week to get cleared through protocol. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith were cleared well in advance of today’s game but they had extra time to do so.

If Heyward can’t play, then DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, a somewhat surprising inactive Saturday, will likely dress along with the five other defensive linemen who played today, including DeMarvin Leal.