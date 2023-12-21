Steelers Rule Out Kenny Pickett Against Bengals, Mason Rudolph To Start

Despite returning to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday and Wednesday while recovering from an ankle injury that required tightrope surgery two weeks ago, Pittsburgh Steelers second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out Thursday by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was elevated into the No. 2 role behind Pickett after leaping Mitch Trubisky on the depth chart this week, will get the start against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It will be Rudolph’s first start since the 2021 season in 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions at then-Heinz Field. Rudolph took over for Trubisky last week against the Indianapolis Colts late in the fourth quarter. Tomlin stated Monday that Rudolph would be the “guy with the ball” Saturday against the Bengals if Pickett couldn’t return.

Now, it’s official. Rudolph will guide the Steelers two days before Christmas. Fitting.

Pryor followed up with another tweet that Trubisky will be the backup to Rudolph, per Tomlin, which is not surprising whatsoever.

The last time Rudolph started against the Bengals at home, it was his first career start in 2019 after taking over for the injured Ben Roethlisberger. In that 27-3 win over the Bengals, Rudolph was 24-of-28 for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Later in that same season though, he was benched in a road game against the Bengals for Duck Hodges.

Pickett injured his ankle late in the first half of the embarrassing 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium, which kick-started the Steelers’ current three-game losing streak. Pickett entered the Dec. 3 game dealing with an ankle injury and further injured it, leaving the game before halftime and emerging in the second half in street clothes and a walking boot.

He had tightrope surgery on his right ankle the following day, which is becoming an increasingly popular surgery to help reduce recovery time and stabilize the ankle following high-ankle sprains.

Previously, Tomlin stated that Thursday would be a “big day” for Pickett after the second-year quarterback practiced in a limited fashion Tuesday and Wednesday. It was a big day, just not the way Pickett likely envisioned. Now he will miss another game with the Steelers’ playoff hopes hanging in the balance.