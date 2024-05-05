Carney: Steelers Way-Too-Early 53-Man Roster Prediction

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, all the focus for the Pittsburgh Steelers starts to shift to Organized Team Activities, mandatory minicamp and then training camp. Before you know it, the 2024 season will be upon us.

For now, there is a lot of downtime between now and the start of training camp. There are some roster additions and subtractions that are surely in the Steelers’ future. But with the draft finalized and the roster seemingly looking much like it will entering training camp, I wanted to see what a potential 53-man roster could look like.

So, today I take my way-too-early shot at predicting the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

Away we go.

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: Pretty chalk here, though the order they are in on the depth chart is up for debate. Russell Wilson is in “pole position” entering the offseason and will get first crack at starting, while Justin Fields will undoubtedly compete for the job. The Steelers completely reshaped their quarterback room this offseason, and on paper it looks better than it has in a few years with Wilson and Fields. Having Kyle Allen at QB3 is a nice security blanket.

Running Backs (4) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, Daijun Edwards

Analysis: Going with four running backs here for the Steelers in the first year under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The Steelers are going to want to run the football a great deal, and they have the workhorses to do it with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. That’s a dynamic 1-2 punch. Cordarrelle Patterson is a solid No. 3 with experience in Smith’s system, but it’s likely he’s only on the roster due to the new kick return role. I’m keeping UDFA Daijun Edwards too in this scenario because of his experience at RB and his abilities in the return game, giving him a chance to learn under Patterson.

Fullback (0) –

Analysis: Though Arthur Smith loves the fullback in his offense, the Steelers don’t have one on the roster currently, and I don’t think they’ll add one. Someone like Connor Heyward or MyCole Pruitt will be the H-back and handle some lead-blocking duties.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Analysis: Rodney Williams is the odd man out here due to the offseason addition of MyCole Pruitt, who is a favorite of Smith’s. Pat Freiermuth is in line for a contract extension and should be a larger focal point in Smith’s offense. Darnell Washington will be that in-line blocking piece for the Steelers again, while Connor Heyward and Pruitt can be those H-back/TEs who could be lead blockers and weapons in the passing game.

Wide Receivers (5) – George Pickens, Roman Wilson, outside addition, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III

Analysis: The top two is set with George Pickens and Roman Wilson, that much I feel good about. Pickens is going to be the true WR1 in Pittsburgh now and should be a key focal point in the passing game. Wilson just profiles like a Steeler and will be a good blocking option and a chain-moving receiver in the passing game. But after that…sheesh. The Steelers need to add a veteran via either free agency or trade to complement Pickens and Wilson. Van Jefferson is a solid No. 3-4 who has experience in Smith’s offense, and I am giving Calvin Austin III the edge over Quez Watkins in large part due to his punt returning abilities.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook

Analysis: First-round pick Troy Fautanu will likely start right away at tackle for the Steelers, whether that’s on the left or right side. Broderick Jones is a clear-cut starter, whether that’s on the left or right side. That means Dan Moore Jr., assuming he’s not flipped for draft capital, moves to the swing tackle role, where I think he could thrive as a run blocker. The hardest decision was keeping Dylan Cook over Spencer Anderson here. While I like Anderson and tried to fit him in at guard or center, it became a numbers game, and I like Cook’s size and overall upside.

Offensive Guards (3) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig

Analysis: Pretty chalk here. Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels will be the starting guard tandem once again. They were very solid overall last season and should fit well in Smith’s scheme as the Steelers lean further into the run-heavy approach. Nate Herbig is good depth to have at both guard positions while also having some center flexibility. Both Daniels and Herbig are entering contract years, so that’s noteworthy.

Centers (2) – Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick

Analysis: Again, pretty chalk here. Zach Frazier was drafted by Pittsburgh to be the plug-and-play center for both now and long-term. He is exactly what the Steelers needed, and they were fortunate to land him at No. 51 overall. I am listing McCormick here at center simply for the depth chart purposes. He is guard capable at left and right guard, and Pittsburgh worked him out at center before the draft, so I would guess he’ll get work there throughout the offseason.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (4) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, Logan Lee

Analysis: The defensive end group remains on the older side with Cameron Heyward turning 35 years old tomorrow, Larry Ogunjobi 30 and Dean Lowry turning 30 in June. Heyward dealt with injuries last season and wasn’t himself, while Ogunjobi was a bit of a disappointment. The Steeler did well to add Lowry in free agency on a two-year deal, and I really like the selection of Lee in the draft. But this is a position group that is going to need major attention in the draft moving forward.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

Analysis: This group is all but set. I can’t see anything changing between now and the start of the season. Keeanu Benton showed flashes of dominance as a rookie in 2023 and is now firmly entrenched as the guy at the nose tackle position. I’d like to see him play more in sub-package football, too. Re-signing Montravius Adams on a two-year deal was smart. He had moments in a limited role last season and fits well in Pittsburgh defensively.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon

Analysis: The top three of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig is set in stone. Watt remains arguably the best defender in football, Highsmith took a major step forward last season as one of the more complete edge defenders in football, and Herbig looked quite good in a relief role. Currently, OLB4 is unknown with Markus Golden a free agent. The Steelers claimed Jeremiah Moon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in January. He has some experience and special teams abilities, so he’s the best bet right now, though I wouldn’t write off UDFA Jacoby Windmon, or Kyron Johnson.

Inside Linebackers (4) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, Payton Wilson

Analysis: I really, really struggled with this one. I wanted to keep five linebackers and have Mark Robinson as the true special teams piece at the inside linebacker position, but I couldn’t get the math to work. Patrick Queen headlines the group and brings All-Pro abilities to Pittsburgh, while Elandon Roberts had a great season for the Steelers in 2023. A tandem of Queen and Roberts early in 2024 should be fun to watch. Cole Holcomb’s health is unknown at this point, but he if he can make it back, that strengthens the room. The addition of Payton Wilson is going to be one of the main one to watch this summer. If he can’t at least see the field defensively early, he should be a special teams ace with his athleticism, speed and mentality.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, outside addition, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Beanie Bishop Jr.

Analysis: Feels like a bit of a cop-out here with the “outside addition” like I did at receiver, but with how the depth chart looks currently at the position, the Steelers need some help. Joey Porter Jr. is poised for a big second season, while the acquisition of Donte Jackson was a solid one to address CB2. Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush are exciting Year 2 players, but even having them as CB4-5 on the roster feels like asking a bit too much right now. I really like WVU’s Beanie Bishop Jr. and think he’s the ideal next slot CB for the Steelers. Hopefully he has a strong summer and makes the roster. Notice I left sixth-round pick Ryan Watts off here. I just did not feel comfortable having Trice, Rush, Watts and Bishop — all second-year or rookie players — behind Porter and Jackson. There’s just no way the Steelers do that…right?

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, DeShon Elliott, Trenton Thompson, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: The only real debate here, in my opinion, is Trenton Thompson or a name like Jalen Elliott or Nate Meadors or Ryan Watts making the move to safety for that role. I went with Thompson here because of the experience he has in the Steelers’ defense. I liked what he showed last season in an expanded role due to injuries. Minkah Fitzpatrick is the surefire No. 1, face-of-the-defense player, while Kazee is back for the final year of his two-year deal, looking to make amends after being suspended three games last season for a bad hit in Indianapolis. DeShon Elliott is going to bring serious physicality to the position, which should be quite a bit of fun to watch, and Miles Killebrew is the special teams ace. Relatively solid group from top to bottom.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Chris Boswell isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, especially after connecting on 29-of-31 field goals last year.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Needing a punter entering the offseason after cutting Pressley Harvin III, the Steelers struck quickly in free agency, landing Johnston on a three-year, $9 million deal. He was one of the best punters on the market and has been one of the better NFL punters throughout his career. Finally, it feels like the Steelers are set at punter.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: The Steelers signed Christian Kuntz to a three-year contract in March. He’s not going anywhere anytime soon.