Steelers Elevate RB Qadree Ollison From Practice Squad, Place WR Diontae Johnson, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves ahead tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns, elevating running back Qadree Ollison to the Active/Inactive Roster off of the practice squad. They have also placed WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. on IR.

According to the team, Ollison will revert to the practice squad following Monday’s game. He does not officially count against the 53-man roster.

Ollison was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on Sept. 2 after being cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ollison was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 152 overall. Coming out of the University of Pittsburgh, he went on to spend three seasons with the Falcons before one season with the Dallas Cowboys. Ollison has played in just 141 career NFL snaps offensively in four years with the Falcons and Cowboys. In those 141 snaps, Ollison has recorded 44 carries for 158 yards and has added 19 yards on five receptions.

Ollison has played another 212 snaps on special teams in his career.

With McFarland out, the Steelers will need a spark in the kick return game. Ollison is unlikely to provide that as he’s never returned a kick in his career. However, he’ll provide veteran depth behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren Monday night against the Browns and will give the Steelers a special teams presence in the coverage game, should he be called upon by coordinator Danny Smith with McFarland out.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in Week One and will now miss at least the next four weeks. McFarland suffered a knee injury in the opener and will also be out the same length of time. Both players won’t be eligible to return until after the bye week, Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson was injured at the end of a 26-yard catch-and-run against San Francisco. It’s not clear when McFarland suffered his injury, but he failed to practice all last week. WR Gunner Olszewski is expected to be active and the team’s starting kick returner tonight.