Steelers Elevate LB Kyron Johnson For Patriots Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated LB Kyron Johnson to the team’s Active/Inactive roster ahead of tonight’s game against the New England Patriots. The team made the announcement moments ago.

Johnson was elevated for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. He did not play a defensive snap but logged 13 snaps on special teams. He did not record a tackle. Johnson will wear No. 53 for the Steelers.

Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in early October. HAs a rookie for the Eagles, he appeared in 16 games, recording eight tackles, and he has ties to Assistant GM Andy Weidl, who was in Philadelphia when Johnson was drafted. An athletic EDGE rusher out of Kansas, he recorded 22.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and an impressive eight forced fumbles.

Johnson will likely again contribute on special teams tonight for the team. Based on the news, the team opted against elevating LB Myles Jack from the practice squad to their roster. Instead, the team could dress LB Blake Martinez, especially if LB Elandon Roberts (groin) can’t play. Roberts enters today questionable after injuring himself Sunday.

Pittsburgh and New England kickoff at 8:15 PM/EST.