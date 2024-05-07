The New England Patriots Are Looking For A GM – Could They Call Andy Weidl?

Most years, there aren’t general manager vacancies in May. Those all get filled in January after “Black Monday” when coaches and GMs lose their jobs. Teams move swiftly to fill their executive spots, needing to get a jump on the Senior Bowl, free agency, the draft, and overall roster construction. But like the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, the New England Patriots decided to wait to fill their general manager spot until after the draft. Off the bat, it looks like they’re having a hard time finding someone interested in the role. At some point, they might ask Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl if he’s interested.

To be clear, the Patriots aren’t technically hiring a general manager. Whoever they tab probably won’t carry that title. But it’ll be a de facto role that according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, will have top rank in the building behind owner Robert Kraft.

“Sources tell CBS Sports the Patriots are moving forward with a search for their next top football executive, a role that would amount to what’s typically known in the NFL as a general manager. It’s unclear what the title would be, but sources believe the position would outrank all other football positions in the building.”

Their search began this week. It’s already met roadblocks. Two candidates have already declined interviews – Cincinnati’s Trey Brown and Arizona’s Quentin Harris. Which may lead the Patriots further down the list of candidates to talk to. And maybe Andy Weidl will become one of them.

Perhaps one reason why the Patriots are having a hard time finding applicants is the belief that their director of scouting Eliot Wolf will be the team’s pick for this de facto general manager role. One report indicates Wolf is the “overwhelming favorite” for the job given his tenure with the team and solid reputation. This is a Patriots squad that just drafted its future franchise quarterback Drake Maye third overall so it might be wisest to not bring in an outsider who didn’t love the pick as much as Wolf did.

Still, like the Steelers in 2022, who probably knew they were staying in-house with Omar Khan, the Patriots figure to at least put on the appearance of a search. And they have to. At minimum, the team must fulfill the Rooney Rule minority candidate clause. Weidl won’t help satisfy that but the Patriots, in their first GM search in two decades (much like the Steelers) should cast a wide net before making a final decision. There’s no rush, they’re not competing with any other team who might hire their target away.

Surprisingly, Andy Weidl didn’t receive a single interview request this hiring cycle. At least, not one that we know of. Perhaps he turned down the chance. But after another solid Steelers draft class that shows Weidl’s stamp on the team, building from inside/out, he is bound to earn some looks from around the NFL. He’s worked under Ozzie Newsome, Howie Roseman, and spent two stints with the Steelers (first as an intern in the late 90s before returning in 2022).

Ultimately, it’s most likely Weidl stays put for another year. Even if he’s interviewed, the Patriots sticking with and simply promoting Wolf makes the most sense. Weidl also has reasons to stay. He’s from Pittsburgh, he’s working with his brother, and he might want to see the Steelers’ rebuild/reload through, building up the team as he did in Philadelphia.

But I’m sure Weidl has aspirations of being a true general manager someday, not just an assistant. The more interviews he can do, the more his name gets out there, and the more he’ll be thought of when the next hiring cycle rolls around in 2025.