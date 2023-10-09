Pelissero: Steelers Signing OLB Kyron Johnson To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing OLB Kyron Johnson to their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Steelers worked Johnson out on Sept. 12 so he’s a familiar face to the team. Coming out of Kansas in 2022, Pittsburgh had pre-draft interest in him but, as Pelissero notes, he was ultimately drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. That gives him ties to Assistant GM Andy Weidl, who was still in Philadelphia before being hired by the Steelers in late May.

In college, Johnson had a well-rounded and productive career. As a senior, he recorded 8.5 TFL and 6.5 sacks with an impressive four forced fumbles. He had eight of them throughout his career.

Weighing in at 6003, 231 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, he ran a blazing 4.40 at his Pro Day with a 39.5 inch vertical and 10’0″ broad jump. He also blistered a 6.98-three cone where anything under seven seconds is considered an excellent figure.

For the Eagles in 2022, he appeared in 16 games, making eight tackles. The vast majority of his time, 265 snaps, came on special teams, while he saw just 18 defensive snaps.

Per Mike Tomlin, OLB T.J. Watt suffered a finger injury early in Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the game, and it appears to be minor, but Johnson provide depth over the next couple of weeks. Alex Highsmith was also battling a groin injury though played his usual amount of snaps.