Injury Roundup: T.J. Watt Has Finger Injury, Calvin Austin III Cleared Of Concussion

With a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 3-2 and first place in the AFC North. As he does after every game, win or lose, Mike Tomlin walked through the injury situation as the team enters its bye week.

Speaking to reporters via Steelers.com, Tomlin outlined three injury situations for the Steelers. OLB T.J. Watt has a finger injury, WR Calvin Austin III was evaluated and cleared of a concussion, while DT Larry Ogunjobi suffered an injury of unknown severity.

“T.J. has got a finger that’s being looked at as we speak,” Tomlin said after the game. “Calvin Austin got evaluated for a concussion but got cleared and was able to return. Larry Ogunjobi got shaken up in some way but don’t have a lot of information about it.”

Watt was seen shaking his hand out in the first quarter and briefly coming out of the game. But he finished the game, recovering an Alex Highsmith strip/sack late in the fourth quarter and ending the game with a sack of QB Lamar Jackson.

Austin missed the middle portion of the game while being checked for a concussion, but he did return to the game. However, he was taken off the punt team late in the game for WR Gunner Olszewski, who fumbled the ball late in the fourth quarter.

Ogunjobi was injured during the game but will have a chance to rest up during the bye.

Pittsburgh will return to action for a road game in Week Seven against the Loss Angeles Rams. We won’t have an injury update until next Tuesday when Tomlin holds his next press conference.