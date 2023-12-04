‘Don’t Know Why Trubisky’s Even On The Team Anymore!’: Willie Colon Not Happy With Steelers’ Plan B At QB

With quarterback Kenny Pickett on the shelf for at least Week 14 due to an ankle injury that required surgery Monday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers will turn to quarterback Mitch Trubisky on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

Former Steelers’ offensive lineman Willie Colon isn’t too thrilled with that.

Appearing on The Carton Show Monday following the Steelers’ 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Colon ripped into the prospect of Trubisky being the Steelers’ starting quarterback down the stretch as they push for the playoffs in the AFC.

“I don’t know why Trubisky is even on the team anymore! He does nothing when he gets into the game,” Colon said, according to audio via The Carton Show on YouTube.

Tell us how you really feel, Willie Colon.

Saying he does nothing when he gets into the game seems like a bit of a stretch from Colon. In relief of Pickett Sunday, Trubisky was 11-of-17 for 117 yards and a touchdown, making some big throws to George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. He led the Steelers on a touchdown drive late in the game with some key throws, and he had the Steelers in scoring position earlier in the game before Chris Boswell missed a field goal.

He has plenty of experience coming off the bench cold, too, having done it multiple times for the Steelers in the last two seasons with Pickett dealing with injuries. Now, he’ll be the starter again, making a start for the Black and Gold for the first time since the road trip to Carolina last season for the injured Pickett.

Trubisky tends to be a bit too aggressive and loose with the football, which has led to killer turnovers, but he’s a solid backup quarterback. He showed plenty from a leadership and preparation standpoint last season, too, leading to the Steelers extending his contract, ensuring the quarterback room was strong behind Pickett.

Trubisky might not move the needle all that much compared to Pickett as the two are on the same level, but there are plenty of worse options that are on rosters around the league. Colon should know that.