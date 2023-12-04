He’s Been A Franchise Quarterback Before’: Tomlin Explains Why Trubisky Will Start Over Rudolph

When QB Kenny Pickett got knocked out of the game yesterday against the Arizona Cardinals, backup QB Mitch Trubisky came in to finish what would be a 24-10 loss for Pittsburgh at home. Trubisky didn’t play bad, completing 11-of-17 pass attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown, but the offense failed to get anything going in the sloppy, weather-delayed game, ultimately falling to a Cardinals team that many expected Pittsburgh to beat.

Early Monday morning, it was reported that Pickett would undergo surgery to mend his high ankle injury suffered yesterday, effectively knocking him out of Pittsburgh’s game this week against the New England Patriots. During his weekly press conference on Monday, Tomlin was asked specifically why Trubisky will be getting the start over Mason Rudolph on Thursday night with Pickett officially ruled out of the game.

“Because he gets the most work,” Tomlin said via video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “You can’t give work to three guys to be quite honest with you. Most of Mason Rudolph’s work comes on scout-team offense, and so, Mitch has been positioned to get the work.”

Tomlin stated immediately after the game yesterday that he intended to roll with Trubisky as the starter, should Pickett be ruled out. With less than 24 hours since that comment, Tomlin hasn’t backed off his initial stance, opting to go with the guy who has actual live game reps the last two seasons as Pittsburgh’s former starting quarterback before Pickett usurped him last season for the starting job. Trubisky has also come in relief of Pickett a couple of times this season. Seeing action against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars in addition to the Cardinals, he has thrown for two touchdowns with two interceptions in limited time this season.

Tomlin was later asked about Trubisky and what makes him an ideal fill-in for Pickett as a leader at quarterback.

“He has an outgoing and welcoming personality,” Tomlin said about Trubisky. “He’s a good communicator. He’s been a franchise quarterback before. He’s comfortable in those shoes. He doesn’t behave like a backup as being elevated, and I think those are things that make him attractive.”

Trubisky definitely has the leg up on Rudolph, both from recent playing experience as well as from a collective resume in the NFL. He has played in 67 regular-season games, having started 55 during his time in the league with the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Steelers. He has a 31-24 record as a starting quarterback, having the experience and pedigree to get you out of games with assets that include his mobility. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger also mentioned that Pittsburgh should go with Trubisky over Rudolph as the starter Thursday simply due to the reps that Trubisky has gotten in practice, being more prepared for game action.

Tomlin was later asked about Rudolph and what he brings to the table as Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback.

“We’ve got experience with him,” Tomlin said regarding Rudolph. “He’s got experience with us within our program. He’s a good idea guy. He’s a good sounding board for the guys that are in. And so, it’s a real comfortable thing for us with his presence and him being elevated, no doubt.”

Rudolph has been with Pittsburgh since 2018, having gotten legit regular-season game exposure himself. He filled in for Roethlisberger back in 2019 after the latter injured his elbow and was lost for the season. He carries a 5-4-1 record as a starter, having appeared in 17 regular-season games during his time in Pittsburgh.

Much like Roethlisberger mentioned, for some reason, Rudolph has been passed by when it comes to getting playing time or being in contention to compete for the starting job after he retired. Based on Tomlin’s comments, it appears as if he views Rudolph more as a quality backup compared to Trubisky, who has been a franchise quarterback with Chicago and was the No. 2 overall pick back in 2017, having more of a pedigree than Pittsburgh’s former third-round draft choice. Right, wrong, or otherwise, it looks like Trubisky is locked in as this team’s starting quarterback with Rudolph firmly behind him going forward, likely needing another injury to occur to see the field in a starting capacity.