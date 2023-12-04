Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin Says Kenny Pickett Has High Ankle Sprain, Underwent Surgery Monday

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Thursday night, head coach Mike Tomlin held a Monday noon press conference. Not only are the Steelers coming off a dreadful 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, they suffered several injuries to key players. Outlining the team’s health, Tomlin noted that QB Kenny Pickett has a high ankle sprain. He underwent surgery Monday and is out this week against the New England Patriots.

“From an injury standpoint, Kenny has a high ankle sprain,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “He had it surgically repaired this morning in an effort to accelerate the healing process. Don’t have a lot of information on the status of that yet. Just rest assured he is out this week.”

Tomlin indicated Pickett’s ankle injury was an aggravation of the injury he was dealing with coming into the week. He practiced full all last week but was listed on the team’s injury report with an ankle injury. Later in his press conference, Tomlin said he has no concern that Pickett’s injury would be season-ending.

Tomlin also said OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (groin), and CB James Pierre (shoulder) are all questionable for this week. He noted NT Montravius Adams (ankle) is expected to play against the Patriots in Week 14.

Pickett had ankle surgery Monday and reportedly, though no timetable was set by Tomlin, is expected to miss two to four weeks. Reportedly, the team will not place him on injured reserve. It’s a sign they hope he can return sooner than four games from now. But that is also no guarantee. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick missed four full games despite avoiding IR with his hamstring injury.

Seumalo suffered a shoulder injury and did not finish the Cardinals game. He was replaced by veteran Nate Herbig, who will earn the start if Seumalo can’t play against the New England Patriots later this week.

Though not named by Tomlin, Fitzpatrick told reporters he broke his left hand making a tackle sometime in the second quarter. Trainers casted it and he did not miss a snap, though acknowledged it’s harder for him to tackle now. Speaking to the media yesterday, Fitzpatrick expressed confidence he would play against the Patriots. Tomlin said the same when asked about Fitzpatrick’s status.

As he mentioned during his postgame press conference Sunday, Tomlin cited the in-game loss of Roberts as a big obstacle in the loss to the Cardinals. The quarterback of the defense, Tomlin said communication was strained without him on the field, especially during Arizona’s 99-yard touchdown drive.

The Steelers will release an estimated injury report today. They’ll have two more reports Tuesday and Wednesday. In the lead-up to their previous Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans in Week Nine, the team held a walkthrough Tuesday with only one true practice that was held on Wednesday.

Tomlin did not mention T.J. Watt, who hurt his right ankle in Sunday’s loss, in his initial update of injured players. When asked later in the presser, Tomlin said the injury won’t impact his practice reps or status for Week 14.

Pittsburgh and New England kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST.