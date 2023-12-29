Chris Long: Steelers Will Have To Sustain Drives To Beat Seahawks’ Stingy Defense

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was all about the explosive plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense.

This week against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, it might have to be a more patient, properly executed game for the Black and Gold.

At least, that’s what former NFL defensive end and current “Green Light Pod” host Chris Long believes. In his Week 17 preview show, Long stated that the Steelers are going to need to sustain drives and take care of the football against Seattle because it will be a low-scoring game. And ultimately, even with Mason Rudolph at quarterback, it will come down to whether the Steelers can run the football.

“It’s Rudolph’s show, man. If he can take care of the football, I think they can hang in there. Can you run the ball? That’s the big question. Seattle can have the ball run on them and when you get down there you gotta score,” Long said regarding the Steelers’ offensive approach. “So you need long drives that are sustained without the mistakes. And I think that’s why you feel good about Mason Rudolph, ’cause he didn’t really have a bunch of turnover-worthy plays last week.

“Last week it was the explosives. This week it’s gotta be down the field, right? And take care of the football, ’cause if you can get in that red zone, you can beat this team.”

Throughout much of the 2023 season, the Seahawks have struggled giving up explosive plays, but in recent weeks they’ve tightened things up. That comes at a perfect time for Seattle, too, with the Steelers’ offense rolling into town having had great success just one week ago against the Bengals taking shots down the field and connecting for big plays, including touchdowns of 86 and 66 yards from George Pickens in the 34-11 win.

It’s a new week though, one that the Steelers will have to adjust to. After putting an emphasis on being aggressive last week against a familiar opponent, the Steelers will have to play things much safer against Seattle, sustain drives and execute at a high level in a low-scoring game, Long believes.

That includes running the football. Seattle allows 129.6 yards per game on the ground, sixth-worst in the NFL, so there’s a real opportunity there for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to each have a strong day on the ground and help the Steelers grind out a win.

That grind-it-out style plays into Rudolph’s hands, too, Long believes. Rudolph isn’t going to make mistakes. He had just one turnover-worthy play against the Bengals, and that was on a tipped screen pass. He’s not going to force things and he’s going to be calculated when he takes his shots.

That’s what the Steelers are going to need on Sunday in Seattle, a quarterback who takes care of the football, makes some plays and helps provide balance to the offense, which hopefully can run the football at a strong clip and really take it to the Seahawks in the trenches.

Just don’t expect Rudolph to be lighting it up through the air for the second straight week, even if that would be one hell of a storyline.