QB Mason Rudolph Will Start Against Seahawks, Mike Tomlin Confirms

Though it comes as little surprise, QB Mason Rudolph will get the starting nod for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the news with reporters following today’s practice. Rudolph will play over QB Kenny Pickett, whose status and role is unclear for the game.

That news comes via 93.7 The Fan, which tweeted it a short time ago.

During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin said Rudolph would enter the week as the presumed starter. He received the starting reps throughout the week of practice while Pickett remained limited, ostensibly working during individual session only.

Pickett told reporters he felt healthy enough to play but Tomlin is using the cover of his ankle injury — he had surgery on Dec. 4 — to buy him another week to watch Rudolph, who had a great showing in a Week 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in the team’s most convincing victory of the year, a 34-11 win.

The Steelers will release their final injury report later today that will list Pickett’s official status. It would not be a surprise to see him ruled out with Mitch Trubisky serving as the No. 2 quarterback. Should Rudolph play well and the Steelers win again, it’ll be impossible to bench him for the team’s Week 18 finale against the Baltimore Ravens. By then, health won’t be a question with Pickett, making a decision to stick with Rudolph a clear benching of Pickett. That’s a conversation that would linger internally and externally throughout the offseason.