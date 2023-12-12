CBS Sports Names Nick Herbig ‘Most Important Young Player’ For Steelers In AFC Wild Card Race

In a reserve role this season, Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig has played quite well, flashing in limited reps while giving star outside linebackers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt some much-needed breaks throughout games.

That reserve role might become a starting role in the weeks ahead, with Highsmith and Watt both in concussion protocol and a bit dinged up overall.

The status of Highsmith and Watt and the importance of the games down the stretch has Herbig as CBS Sports’ “most important young player” for the Steelers in the middle of the AFC Wild Card race.

Herbig was chosen over the likes of rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, and even second-year wide receiver George Pickens for the Steelers, who have lost two straight games and are in dire straits while staring down a very difficult end-of-season schedule.

“While they’re dinged up, the Steelers will likely need to turn to Herbig, a rotational rookie who’s flashed when given an opportunity,” CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso writes regarding Herbig as his choice for the Steelers. “He’s registered five pressures on 49 pass-rush snaps, and a pressure rate over 10% is an encouraging start to his career.

“Pittsburgh may have been out of options beyond Herbig, and even if Watt and Highsmith return for Week 15’s outing against the Colts, there’s a possibility Herbig will be leaned on to provide an extra pass-rushing jolt.”

Herbig played 45 snaps in Week 14 against the New England Patriots, the most of his career. For the most part, he handled the extended action well. According to Pro Football Focus, Herbig graded out at a 64.5 overall defensively, including a 66.3 against the run and a 65.5 as a pass rusher, generating one pressure on just 21 pass-rush reps.

With Highsmith and Watt both in concussion protocol leading up to the Week 15 Saturday afternoon matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on the road, Herbig becomes the next man up, and a key one, for the Steelers off the edge. The edge position is largely the one that makes the Steelers’ defense go, and without consistent pressure and playmaking from that position, the Steelers have issues.

Per PFF, Herbig has five pressures on the season on 56 pass-rush reps, good for a win rate from PFF of 14.3%. Not bad for a rookie who sees limited action overall. In that limited action, too, he has two sacks and a forced fumble, with both sacks coming in wins on the road for the Steelers against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

We’ll see what the status of Watt and Highsmith is leading up to Saturday’s game. If both are unable to clear concussion protocol, Herbig will make his first NFL start and will need to come up with some big plays for the Steelers’ defense. He won’t be alone though at the position as veteran Markus Golden would be opposite him, while it would be likely that edge defenders Kyron Johnson and David Perales would be elevated from the practice squad for the matchup.