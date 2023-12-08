2023 Week 14 Steelers Vs. Patriots Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The 7-5 Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the 2-10 New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in front of a national audience. All signs point to a low score in tonight’s game. The Patriots have held three straight opponents to 10 or fewer points but have lost all three of those games. Given the Steelers’ offensive struggles, defense and special teams should be a huge factor in today’s game. The Steelers’ special teams are of the most highly penalized groups in the league. Cleaning that up will be critical.

QB Mitch Trubisky will get his first start of the season after Kenny Pickett suffered a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s game. The Patriots will be starting Bailey Zappe after benching Mac Jones. QB Malik Cunningham will be active for this game after being elevated from the practice squad. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about the anxiety that a player like Cunningham brings because of the dual-threat and the potential wrinkles that the Patriots can put in their offense to mix things up.

The Steelers will be playing in their color rush uniforms and the end zones are painted gold for this game. Also, Styx, the hitmaker of the Steelers’ defensive anthem “Renegade,” will be performing the national anthem before the game. They pulled out all the stops for this one.

Steelers Inactive:

QB Kenny Pickett

CB James Pierre

OT Dylan Cook

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

OLB Markus Golden

DE DeMarvin Leal

Patriots Inactive:

WR DeVante Parker

CB Shaun Wade

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

RB Jamycal Hasty

T Vederian Lowe

WR Kayshon Boutte

WR Demario Douglas