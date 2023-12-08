2023 Week 14 Steelers Vs. Patriots Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell flat in the first half. A Mitch Trubisky interception and some poor defensive play has the game at 21-10 coming out of the half. Trubisky completed a touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson to even out the momentum a little.

The Steelers have the ball to start the second half.

1st half notes:

Hunter Henry 3/40 two TDs

Mykal Walker getting eaten alive

JuJu 3/82 deep ball early

Steelers 1-6 on 3rd

Mitch ugly INT, could've been more

Steelers ground 52 yards, 20 by Mitch

Mitch to Diontae TD big play

Watt dinged early, Highsmith out of game

Godwin Igwebuike returned the kickoff to the 14-yard line.

1st and 10, Mitch Trubisky complete to Najee Harris on the checkdown pass for no gain. 2nd and 10, draw to Harris for 6 yards. 3rd and 4, complete to Freiermuth short in the middle of the field to convert.

1st and 10, reverse to Jaylen Warren. The trick play didn’t work this time for a loss of seven yards. 2nd and 17, Warren up the middle for 6 yards. 3rd and 11, complete to Connor Heyward who leapt over a defender to convert.

1st and 10, Harris broke a couple tackles and gained 7 yards around the right end. 2nd and 3, screen to Warren for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, incomplete to Allen Robinson. 3rd and 8, Trubisky sacked for a loss of 7. Pressley Harvin will be coming on the field to punt. The punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

1st and 10, Ezekiel Elliot 16 yard gain on a short pass. Steelers DL Keeanu Benton injured on the play. Benton walked off on his own, but is hurting on the sideline.

1st and 10, incomplete pass and holding on the offense. 1st and 20, Elliot gained 8 yards on a short pass. 2nd and 12, Elliot up the middle for 5 yards. 3rd and 7, Cameron Heyward sacked Zappe. That sack moves him to tied-second most all-time for the Steelers in franchise history. He is tied with James Harrison. The punt went out of bounds at the 26-yard line.

1st and 10, Trubisky complete short right to George Pickens for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Harris up the middle for no gain. 3rd and 5, complete to Pickens for a gain of 2 or 3. Pickens hauled it in with one hand and he couldn’t get up field.

Harvin’s punt was fair caught at the 31-yard line.

1st and 10, Elliot up the middle for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, Nick Herbig and Minkah Fitzpatrick stuffed it for no gain. 3rd and 2, Elliot up the middle for 4 yards.

1st and 10, Elandon Roberts deflected the ball and Mykal Walker intercepted it. He returned the pick all the way to the 16-yard line.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Trubisky had plenty of time but drifted into pressure and threw the ball away. 3rd and 9, Trubisky scrabled for 6 yards. Would have been nice to see him gut that one out and try to convert. A decision to make after the break.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 21-10 PATRIOTS

The Steelers went for it on 4th and 2. Trubisky flipped the ball to Warren under pressure and he came up just short. Back-to-back weeks of 4th down busts.

1st and 10, Patrick Peterson tackled Tyquan Thornton in the flat for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7, Elliot up the middle for 5 yards. 3rd and 2, huge down here. The pass was incomplete and nearly picked off by Joey Porter Jr.

The punt was blocked by Miles Killebrew. They will once again have a chance to make this a close game. Slightly worse starting field position.

A DPI penalty on the Patriots gave the Steelers a fresh set of downs and two plays later Mitch Trubisky ran the ball in for a touchdown. The two point attempt was successful to Pat Freiermuth. 21-18 Patriots.

The Patriots picked up two first downs, but Juju Smith-Schuster couldn’t quite reach for the first on 3rd and long. The punt resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, Trubisky complete to Harris for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Trubisky tried to hit the screen pass but was nearly intercepted. 3rd and 5, Freiermuth caught the pass a half yard short of the line to gain. Timeout #2 called by Pittsburgh. 4th and inches, Trubisky went up the middle himself to convert.

1st and 10, complete to Pickens on the right sideline for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, back to Pickens on the left side for no gain. 3rd and 3, Trubisky threw the ball away. The punt unit is taking the field. They are punting on 4th and short with 5:13 remaining in the game. Punt unit flagged for false start. The call was on Christian Kuntz. That is the first penalty of the game against the Steelers that was accepted.

The punt was fair caught at the 13-yard line.

1st and 10, Elliot up the middle for 4. 2nd and 6, Elliot up the middle for 3. 3rd and 3, Elliot stopped short.

The punt was fair caught at the 26-yard line with 2:44 remaining in the game. A field goal likely sends this thing to overtime.

1st and 10, Trubisky intended for Freiermuth. He could have caught it, though it was a little high. That would have been a big spark for this drive, but instead its 2nd down. 2nd and 10, complete to Harris on the checkdown pass for 14 yards.

1st and 10, too high to Diontae Johnson. 2nd and 9, 2:09 remaining, complete to Johnson for 8 yards up the right sideline. 3rd and 2, incomplete pass intended for Pickens, but way too high. 4th and 2, Trubisky went for the kill shot to Johnson, but it wasn’t great placement and the ball fell incomplete. Johnson was looking for a pass interference call, but no such luck. Turnover on downs.

TWO MINUTE WARNING

The Steelers have just one timeout, so this game is as good as over. The Steelers, who were 7-4 just two weeks ago, lost back to back games against two-win teams to fall to 7-6. Playoff hopes are quickly slipping away, and there is a real shot they could have their first losing season in Mike Tomlin’s coaching tenure.

False start makes it 1st and 15. Elliot up the middle for 2 yards. Timeout #3 called by Tomlin. 2nd and 13, Elliot rushed for a first down. The spot of the ball is under review. The first down was overturned. 3rd and inches with 1:46 remaining in the game. The “tush push” run was attempted by the Patriots, but no good. They ran the clock down to 00:22 before calling a timeout. The Steelers will get the ball back with time to run two or three plays.

1st and 10, 00:15 remaining, complete to Diontae Johnson for 26 yards and he got out of bounds.

1st and 10, Trubisky complete to Pickens who tried to lateral and the ball was turned over to the Patriots on a last ditch effort.

END OF GAME: 21-18 PATRIOTS