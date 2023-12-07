Steelers Vs. Patriots 2023 Week Fourteen: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 14

New England Patriots (2-10) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, December 7, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: Amazon Prime (national)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -6

Trends:

New England is 0-5 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of New England’s last 11 games.

New England is 0-5 SU in their last five games.

New England is 13-4-2 ATS in their last 19 games against Pittsburgh.

New England is 7-1 SU in their last eight games against Pittsburgh.

New England is 1-6 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New England’s last five games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

New England is 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

New England is 16-4 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

New England is 1-6 SU in their last seven games played in December.

Pittsburgh is 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last ten games.

Pittsburgh is 11-5 SU in their last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last seven games against New England.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last five games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last five games when playing at home against New England.

Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh is 1-7 SU in their last eight games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in their last six games played in week 14.

Pittsburgh is 4-8 SU in their last 12 games played on a Thursday.

Patriots Injuries:

WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) – Out

WR Demario Douglas (concussion) – Out

T Riley Reiff (knee) – Out

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) – Out

CB Shaun Wade (illness) – Out

DT Christian Barmore (shoulder) – Questionable

T Trenton Brown (ankle, hand) – Questionable

WR DeVante Parker (knee) – Questionable

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) – Out

CB James Pierre (shoulder) – Out

C Mason Cole (neck) – Questionable

RB Najee Harris (knee) – Questionable

ILB Elandon Roberts (groin) – Questionable

G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_7_2023_vs_new-england-patriots_weekly_release



Game Capsule: