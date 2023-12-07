Oh Mama: ‘Renegade’ Hitmaker Styx To Perform National Anthem Ahead Of Steelers-Patriots Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best traditions in sports. That is, when they are playing at home, usually late in games before a defensive drive, the hit song “Renegade” by Styx begins playing over the loud speakers in the stadium. This really helps dial up the energy from the fans and in turn, the defense.

Ahead of Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium, Styx will be performing the national anthem, per the Steelers’ website gameday page.

Pat McAfee reacted to the news here on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

BREAKING NEWS: STYX will perform the National Anthem in Pittsburgh tonight 🗣🗣LOOK AHT FOR THIS FOOTBALL GAME#PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/DxfbdCicBS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2023

There will be a lot of special things like that happening for the primetime game streaming on Prime Video. Earlier in the week, the team announced color rush uniforms. The Steelers are 7-2 in games that have featured their color rush uniforms in the past.

Thursday night threads 🔥 Shop the Color Rush Collection: https://t.co/JdZMidZ81r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2023

A few hours later they confirmed that the popular gold end zones would also be featured in this game.

Under the lights for a nationally televised game, all of the levers are being pulled to make sure it is a special atmosphere in Pittsburgh. When they choose to play Renegade late in this game, rest assured that Dennis DeYoung, Tommy Shaw and the rest of the band will be singing along with the stadium.

This game figures to be a field position battle with one of the lowest over/unders set by Vegas in decades at 30 points. A timely Renegade turnover could be just what the doctor ordered late in this game to put the Steelers over the top. The last time the Steelers hosted the Patriots wearing Color Rush uniforms was Dec. 16, 2018. Joe Haden had a crucial interception in the second half to help give the Steelers the win against Tom Brady. With different names and faces on the field now, maybe something similar will occur on Thursday Night Football.