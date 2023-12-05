Steelers To Wear Color Rush Uniforms Thursday Night Against Patriots

There are few things that go together better than the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and prime-time football on the North Shore.

Oh, and Color Rush uniforms.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they will be wearing their Color Rush uniforms Thursday night against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football on Amazon.

Thursday night threads 🔥 Shop the Color Rush Collection: https://t.co/JdZMidZ81r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2023

Thursday night will mark the first time the Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms this season. In the previous nine times the Steelers have worn the Color Rush uniforms, they are 7-2. Their only losses in the Color Rush uniform came in 2019 to the Buffalo Bills and last season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

All fans are encouraged to wear black to the game Thursday night for a Color Rush blackout.

The Steelers opened as a significant favorite over the Patriots ahead of Thursday Night Football.

The last time the Steelers hosted the Patriots wearing Color Rush uniforms was Dec. 16, 2018. They picked up a huge 17-10 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots, with Joe Haden having a crucial interception in the second half.