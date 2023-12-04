Despite Ugly Loss, Steelers Big Favorites Over Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have much time to dwell on their 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They have another game in four days. And it’s against another 2-10 team. The Steelers are 6.5 point favorites over the New England Patriots, per the consensus line on VSIN.

The over/under on the game is a Big Ten-esque 32.5, a contest that will feature two very low-scoring offenses.

Despite the Steelers losing in ugly fashion to Arizona, playing sloppy football and repeatedly hurting themselves with error after error, they didn’t fare as badly as the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Pats lost 6-0 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers. QB Bailey Zappe replaced the benched Mac Jones but did not do any better, finishing 13-of-25 for 141 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Top RB Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury and his status for the game is unclear. Initial reports indicate he may have suffered a serve injury, but even if that is not the case getting healthy in such a short amount of time will be difficult.

Hip Drop tackle has to go. Rhamondre Stevenson injures his ankle here. Couldn't finish the game. pic.twitter.com/B0AUUBBnfR — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 3, 2023

Of course, the Steelers could come into the game just as bruised. QB Kenny Pickett, OG Isaac Seumalo, LB Elandon Roberts, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, and OLB T.J. Watt were all hurt in the game. Pickett’s ankle injury leaves his status very uncertain for Thursday night, though he’s played through injuries before, including a rib injury in the team’s previous Thursday night game. Seumalo injured his shoulder, Roberts his groin, while Fitzpatrick broke his hand and Watt hurt his right ankle. Watt and Fitzpatrick finished the game and have the best chances to suit up against the Patriots. Mike Tomlin should provide more clarity during his Monday press conference.

For Pittsburgh, this is a must-win game. Now 7-5, dropping another and especially to a team sporting one of the league’s worst records could cost them a playoff spot. The AFC Wild-Card race continues to heat up with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts making the AFC South highly competitive. The Steelers did receive help with the Cleveland Browns losing to the Los Angeles Rams, keeping them in second place in the AFC North, but the Baltimore Ravens are in full control of the division. Meaning Pittsburgh will have to fend off a host of teams to make the Wild Card.

Pittsburgh and New England kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST. It will be shown on local markets and through Amazon.