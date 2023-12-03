Injury Roundup: Minkah Fitzpatrick Suffers Broken Hand, Kenny Pickett Has Ankle Injury

After a horrible 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a short turnaround before Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots. And they will do so while working through plenty of injuries. To add injury to the team’s insulting play, the team suffered key injuries to QB Kenny Pickett, OG Isaac Seumalo, LB Elandon Roberts, and OLB T.J. Watt in Sunday’s loss. They also suffered a key injury to FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mike Tomlin offered a quick overview of the team’s health. Or lack thereof.

“Elandon Roberts has a groin,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Kenny Pickett wasn’t able to return with an ankle injury. Isaac with a shoulder. Minkah, I think broke his left hand, but they were able to cast it at the extended half and he was able to finish the game.”

Tomlin detailed that Fitzpatrick got his hand put in a cast during a pause in the action and he finished the game, not missing time. But clearly, a broken hand will impact his ability to tackle. Sunday was his first game back after dealing with a hamstring injury that cost him four games.

Tomlin confirmed Mitch Trubisky will start if Pickett can’t play on Thursday, a short week, but Tomlin added he had no information as to whether Pickett will be able to go against the Patriots.

“We’ll roll with Mitch if he can’t play,” Tomlin said. “But I don’t know where any of that is as I sit here today.”

Watt wasn’t named by Tomlin post-game but it’s clear he was in serious pain with his right ankle in the second half. He did finish out the game and missed very little time, giving him a chance to play in Week 14.

Pittsburgh will host New England, shut out by the Los Angeles Chargers 6-0 Sunday, Thursday night at 8:15 PM/EST. The game will be shown in local markets and on Amazon.