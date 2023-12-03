2023 Week 13 Steelers Vs. Cardinals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are 7-4 while the Cardinals are 2-10. Though the Cardinals’ season is over, they were missing their franchise quarterback for most of the season. Kyler Murray returned three weeks ago and has led his team to a 1-2 record. RB James Conner will be making his first return to Pittsburgh since departing the team in free agency in 2021.

QB Kenny Pickett and the offense will be looking to build on their first 400-yard performance in years. They gained yards last week, but still scored just 16 points. They will be going against a defense that has allowed 21 touchdowns to opposing offenses, which is tied for the fourth most in the league.

Steelers Inactive:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

OT Dylan Cook

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

ILB Blake Martinez

CB Darius Rush

DT Montravius Adams

Cardinals Inactive:

CB Antonio Hamilton

CB Starling Thomas

OL Dennis Daley

WR Michael Wilson

WR Zach Pascal

TE Blake Whiteheart

Cardinals offense. 2-10 team but Kyler Murray has started last three. That's really what matters. 1-2 with him, offense looks better, he looks healthy. Despite their record, they run the ball well. James Conner running really hard. Career-high 5.1 YPC. Lots of gap runs. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 3, 2023

Cardinals pass game. Playaction, boots, will move launch point with Murray, especially against Steelers rush. Overs/crossers. McBride will try to get matched on Steelers ILBs. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 3, 2023

Defensively, Cardinals have struggled. Lots of ugly numbers, lots of people (26 players w/ 50+ snaps this year), and injuries with young secondary. Allowed 20+ points in 11 of 12 games. 100+ yards in seven straight. Pittsburgh must produce. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 3, 2023

Heavy zone defense. Good amount of Cover 2/Cover 4. Pittsburgh will have to handle third down 'Amoeba' looks with 0/1 down DL. Cardinals will try to create chaos, offer some LeBeau-like looks. RB screen game should work well against Arizona. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 3, 2023

The Cardinals won the coin toss and have deferred to the second half. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers’ offense will start with the ball.

START OF GAME

Godwin Igwebuike fumbled the kickoff, but picked it back up and took it out to the Pittsburgh 24.

1st and 10, Pickett connected with George Pickens for 13 yards.

1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 9 yards. On 2nd and 1, Pickett deep pass to Pickens for 38 yards. The offense is cooking on this first drive!

1st and 10 in the red zone, Harris off right tackle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Pickett incomplete to Pickens along the right sideline. 3rd and 5, incomplete pass with the ball popping straight up in the air getting hit while throwing. The field goal was good. 3-0 Steelers.

The Steelers racked up a ton of yards last week, but only 13 points. Finishing down in the red zone will be key to turning that around and their first attempt came up with just 3 points.

The kickoff was return to the 29.

1st and 10, James Conner was tackled for no gain. 2nd and 10, the pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage by Keeanu Benton. 3rd and 10, Murray was incomplete. Three-and-out and not a single yard gained. The punt was fair caught by Calvin Austin III. A flag was thrown for running into the punter, but it was declined. Five yards wouldn’t have given them the first down, so they stick with the 42 yard punt.

1st and 10, Najee Harris off right tackle for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Pickett scrambled for about a yard and a half. 3rd and 2, the snap was low and the blitz got home. Pressley Harvin III’s punt went 44 yards returned to the 35 yard line. After the low snap, Mason Cole headed to the locker room. Something to keep an eye on.

1st and 10, Murray complete to TE Trey McBride for 13 yards. 1st and 10, Alex Highsmith tackled James Conner for a loss of 2. 2nd and 12, incomplete pass and Ogunjobi got a hand on the pass off the line. 3rd and 12, incomplete pass, but Elandon Roberts hit him hard and got flagged for unnecessary roughness to give a fresh set of downs. Emari Demercado was injured on the play.

The big hit and penalty on Elandon Roberts #Steelers pic.twitter.com/N2lvMtGmCA — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 3, 2023

False start backed up the Cardinals. 1st and 15, Conner was tackled for no gain. 2nd and 15, Murray complete to Ronadle Moore for 6 yards. 3rd and 9, complete to McBride for 5 yards, but well short of the line to gain. The 51-yard field goal was good. 3-3 Even.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback. 1st and 10, Jaylen Warren rushed up the middle for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, complete to Diontae Johnson for 5 yards.

1st and 10, Pickett nearly sacked, but got the ball off to Warren for a loss of 4. 2nd and 14, Warren up the middle for 9 yards. 3rd and 5, a screen pass for no gain to Johnson. The punt went 49 yards with great hang time and James Pierre delivered a hard hit to stop the return at 7 yards.

1st and 10 from the 16, Conner broke one tackle up the middle and gained 6 yards. 2nd and 4, heavy pressure in Murray’s face and he threw the ball away. Roberts nearly got the sack. 3rd and 4, Highsmith got home for the sack for a loss of 7. This should result in great field position for the Steelers’ offense.

The punt was returned by Austin III to the 37. 1st and 10, Harris off right tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Harris off right tackle for 1 yard.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: 3-3 EVEN

#Steelers LB Elandon Roberts sustained a groin injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 3, 2023

3rd and 6, Jalen Thompson blitzed from the safety position and forced the incomplete pass. Harvin’s punt had great hang time and Miles Killebrew hit the fair catch. So the Cardinals start from the 29 instead of the 19. 1st and 10, Murray was nearly sacked but scrambled for 9. Defensive holding on Kazee so a first down.

1st and 10, James Conner tackled for a loss of two. Watt hit him first and Herbig cleaned up. 2nd and 12, Watt tackled Murray on a designed QB run for another loss of 2. 3rd and 14, Moore couldn’t quite haul in the deep shot. Trenton Thompson and Kazee is coverage.

The punt resulted in a touchback. A monster 56 punt, but fortunate to go into the end zone on the roll.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 6 yards, dragging several defenders along with him. 2nd and 4, Harris rushed for 7 yards, but Dan Moore called for illegal formation. 2nd and 9, incomplete to Pickens deep right, but penalty flag was thrown. Pass interference on the defense.

1st and 10, from the Steelers’ 37 yard line. Warren off left tackle on 1st an 10 for 18 yards.

1st and 10, Warren pitch left for 2 yards. He almost got tackled for no gain, but a nice spin move helped him fall forward. 2nd and 8, Pickett to Pickens for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 11 yards. The offensive line is man handling the Cardinals’ front. That is going to pay off later in this game.

1st and 10, Pickett complete to Warren for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, in the red zone, Harris off left tackle for 2 yards. 3rd and 3, Pickett complete to Pat Freiermuth for 8 yards.

1st and goal from the 7 yard line, Harris off right tackle for 2 yards. 2nd and goal, Harris up the middle for 2 more yards. 3rd and goal from the 3 yard line, Pickett scrambled up the middle and came up just short. Pickett was holding his ankle after the play. An ankle that was banged up coming into the game. Pickett walked off the field on his own a little gingerly. Trubisky checking in on 4th and goal from the 1 yard line. Harris up the middle and the Cardinals stuffed him for no score. Mason Cole was blown up which killed the play for the Steelers. Turnover on downs.

4th and 1 stop by Cards #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3VxAT1H4R — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 3, 2023

Elandon Roberts checking back in from his groin concern. Great news, he is a crucial part of this defense with all the other injuries at ILB.

1st and 10 from their own 1, complete to Swaim on the perimeter for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Conner up the middle for 6 yards. Roberts might not have been good to return as he instantly got re-injured. Similar feel to Cameron Heyward’s attempt to return with a groin injury in Week One. Kenny Pickett headed to the locker room. 3rd and 3, complete to Higgings up the middle for 21 yards.

1st and 10, Conner up the middle for no gain. Highsmith and Watts in for the tackle. 2nd and 10, Conner around the left end for 4 yards. 3rd and 6, Carter up the middle and broke some tackles for 19 yards. Mykal Walker could have made the stop, but couldn’t secure the tackle.

Kenny Pickett is questionable to return. Isaac Seumalo has a shoulder injury and is also questionable to return. Elandon Roberts ruled out for the day. The injuries are starting to pile up.

TWO MINUTE WARNING

1st and 10, Joey Porter Jr. in coverage and the pass was incomplete. 2nd and 10, Carter up the middle for 4 yards. 3rd and 6, a great throw and catch by McBride for 17 yards. Timeout #1 called by the Steelers.

Heavy rain is about to roll in at Acrisure Stadium.

1st and 10, Conner up the middle for 3 yards. Timeout #2 called by the Steelers.

2nd and 7, Conner bounced out to the sideline, but an offensive holding call backed them up. 2nd and 17, complete to McBride for 12 yards, but another flag down. The flag was waived off. Timeout #3 by the Steelers. 3rd and 4, Murray complete to McBride in the middle for 15 yards. Walker in coverage.

The Cardinals started this drive at their own 1 yard line and now have 1st and goal. On 1st, Conner rushed for 2 yards. Timeout #1 by the Cardinals. 2nd and goal from the 5, complete to McBride. They are looking at whether it’s a touchdown. A very similar situation to Diontae Johnson’s no-TD call last week. he didn’t survive the ground. Called a touchdown on the field, but under review.