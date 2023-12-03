Steelers Vs. Cardinals 2023 Week Thirteen: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 13

Arizona Cardinals (2-10) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 3, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis), and Melanie Collins (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -6.5

Trends:

Arizona are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.

Arizona are 2-17 SU in their last 19 games.

Arizona are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Arizona are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Arizona are 0-9 SU in their last 9 games on the road.

Arizona are 0-7 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Arizona are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games played in December.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 6 games played in week 13.

Pittsburgh are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games against Arizona.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference West division.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 19 games played in December.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games played in week 13.

Pittsburgh are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games played on a Sunday.

Cardinals Injuries:

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) – Out

CB Starling Thomas (ankle) – Out

G Elijah Wilkinson (neck) – Out

WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) – Out

WR Zach Pascal (not injury related – personal matter) – Out

S Joey Blount (knee) – Questionable

WR Marquise Brown (heel) – Questionable

TE Trey McBride (groin) – Questionable

DT Kevin Strong (knee) – Questionable

S Jalen Thompson (ribs) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

DT Montravius Adams (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_3_2023_vs_arizona-cardinals_weekly_release



Game Capsule: