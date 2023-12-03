Steelers Vs. Cardinals 2023 Week Thirteen: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 13
Arizona Cardinals (2-10) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 3, 2023
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis), and Melanie Collins (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -6.5
Trends:
Arizona are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.
Arizona are 2-17 SU in their last 19 games.
Arizona are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
Arizona are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
Arizona are 0-9 SU in their last 9 games on the road.
Arizona are 0-7 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Arizona are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games played in December.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 6 games played in week 13.
Pittsburgh are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.
Pittsburgh are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games against Arizona.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference West division.
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 19 games played in December.
Pittsburgh are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games played in week 13.
Pittsburgh are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games played on a Sunday.
Cardinals Injuries:
CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) – Out
CB Starling Thomas (ankle) – Out
G Elijah Wilkinson (neck) – Out
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) – Out
WR Zach Pascal (not injury related – personal matter) – Out
S Joey Blount (knee) – Questionable
WR Marquise Brown (heel) – Questionable
TE Trey McBride (groin) – Questionable
DT Kevin Strong (knee) – Questionable
S Jalen Thompson (ribs) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
DT Montravius Adams (ankle) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_dec_3_2023_vs_arizona-cardinals_weekly_release
Game Capsule: