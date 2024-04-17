Hines Ward Talks New Coaching Job, Sends Arizona ‘Apology’ For Beating Cardinals In Super Bowl

Hines Ward admits he wasn’t sure if he was going to coach again. At the least, sitting out the 2024 season was a real possibility. But when he got the call from Arizona State to be its new wide receivers coach, he jumped at the chance. Speaking with reporters for the first time since being hired earlier this week, Ward discussed his new opportunity.

“I was sitting at home on the couch, debating if I want to continue coaching,” he said via PHNX Sports. “My wife, of course, wanted me to sit at home and be with her and watch the Kardashians all day. Just out of the blue, I get a call from [Coach Kenny Dillingham] and asked me if I was interested in wide receiver job.

“I relayed it to my wife and thank God it was Phoenix. She said, ‘Hey, that might be something.’ And always, I’m a firm believer, man, God dropped this opportunity in my lap for a reason. I love coaching. I love helping young men. That’s really my blessing to these guys. God wanted me to continue to touch young men lives, and not just making them football players but men in life.”

Ward previously served as the head coach of the then-XFL San Antonio Brahmas before an apparent contract dispute saw him leave the team. After the Steelers parted ways with receivers coach Frisman Jackson, there was plenty of speculation that Ward could take his place. But there was no reporting indicating either side had interest in linking back up, even though Ward had served as a coaching intern and was considered for the job in the past. Instead, the Steelers hired veteran coach Zach Azzanni, formerly of the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

Hines Ward was reportedly considered for head coach job at Texas Southern, a school looking for a “name” coach and a role Ward had previously served in with the Brahmas. But he was passed up for the opportunity, leaving his coaching status for 2024 in doubt. Now, he’ll head west to Arizona. Ward joked and offered an apology for taking a Super Bowl away from the state.

“I apologize for us beating the Cardinals years ago. So don’t take that against me. But I enjoy being here at Arizona State. Looking forward to meeting all the guys. I want to be a blessing to these guys,” he said.

Of course, Ward’s referring to the Steelers Super Bowl win over the Cardinals in the 2008 season. Ward, battling a sprained MCL, didn’t have a significant impact in that game, Santonio Holmes making the Super Bowl-winning catch. But Ward recorded a 38-yard catch on Pittsburgh’s first pass of the day, leading to a Jeff Reed field goal to open the scoring.

Since his NFL career ended, Ward’s spent plenty of time coaching. He has experience in the NFL, college, and spring league ranks, giving him a unique view to handling players of all calibers and backgrounds. Hopefully he’s able to find some stability, never spending more than three seasons at any one of his coaching stops.

Arizona State is looking to turn its program around after going 3-9 each of the past two seasons. The Sun Devils open up their season on Aug. 31 against Wyoming.