Report: Hines Ward Out As San Antonio Brahmas Head Coach

One day after failing to make the finalists list for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hines Ward is no longer the coach of the San Antonio Brahmas.

According to XFL/USFL reporter James Larsen, Ward is being replaced by Wade Phillips, the longtime NFL defensive coordinator and head coach.

BREAKING: In another turn of events, the San Antonio Brahmas have a new coach. Per sources, Hines Ward is out. Wade Phillips, formerly with the @XFLRoughnecks, is lined up to take over as Head Coach of the @XFLBrahmas. Another bizarre twist in the #USFL–#XFL merger. #UFL pic.twitter.com/ZesHv5T3C1 — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) December 28, 2023

The XFL and USFL are currently in the middle of a merger that folded many teams from both leagues. A new name for this combined league has not been made official. Phillips was previously the head coach of the Houston Roughnecks, who are one of the teams folding, releasing several players from their roster weeks ago. The USFL Pittsburgh Maulers were also impacted, the team folding after two years.

Ward served as the Brahmas’ head coach for 2023, posting a 3-7 record. Joey Porter Sr. was on his coaching staff, serving as the team’s linebackers coach.

The reason for Ward’s removal is unclear. Since his playing days ended, Ward has served in a coaching role in many different places. He had an internship with the Steelers, became an assistant for the New York Jets and spent time at Florida Atlantic before being hired in 2022 to coach San Antonio as the XFL made its comeback. Now, Ward appears to be on the outs.

For what it’s worth, one report indicated that Ward was once in the running to become the Steelers’ next wide receivers coach. But unable to control the room the way he wanted to, Antonio Brown having his own “rules,” Ward ended up passing on the opportunity. Now presumably looking for a job, if WRs Coach Frisman Jackson isn’t retained, perhaps Ward will get another look by the team. Ward had also expressed interest in coaching at Georgia, once saying he’d “quit whatever I’m doing” to be part of Kirby Smart’s coaching staff.

It’s not known if Pittsburgh has plans of moving on from Jackson, hired in 2022, but the Steelers are expected to shake up their coaching staff beyond their vacant full-time offensive coordinator position.

The new season for the XFL-USFL merger is expected to begin sometime in March 2024. We’ll update this post with more details throughout the day.