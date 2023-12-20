Gerry Dulac Believes Teryl Austin’s Contract Is Up After Season, Says No Assistants Should Be Considered ‘Safe’

Already in the market for one new coordinator, the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin could potentially find themselves looking for a new defensive coordinator this offseason as well.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, the belief is that defensive coordinator Teryl Austin’s contract is up after the 2023 season. Though the Steelers could obviously just give him a new contract after the season and retain him in his role, Pittsburgh could also make sweeping changes to the coaching staff under Tomlin, including not renewing Austin’s contract.

“I believe his contract is up after this season and I don’t think any of Tomlin’s assistants should be considered safe. Though I don’t blame Austin because, for the 1,000th time, Tomlin controls the defense,” Dulac wrote in response to a reader’s question asking if Austin would be back as the DC in 2024.

The Steelers named Austin the team’s defensive coordinator on Feb. 9, 2022, following the retirement of former defensive coordinator Keith Butler. Austin had joined the Steelers in 2019 as a defensive assistant, primarily working with the secondary and helping Mike Tomlin with in-game decisions.

Typically, the Steelers are believed to hire position coaches to two-year contracts and coordinators to three-year deals. The fact that Austin went from a position coach to a coordinator muddies the waters a bit regarding his contract situation, so there’s no way of truly verifying Austin’s status right now. But if Dulac is correct that his contract expires at the end of the season, there’s a decision to make from the Steelers’ perspective.

Austin has done a good job since becoming the defensive coordinator, helping the Steelers force more turnovers, continue to get great pressure on the quarterback, all while tightening up in the red zone.

But the Steelers are giving up a ton of yards this season and have fallen apart due to injuries.

We’ll see what happens with Austin, but outside of the Steelers’ defensive coordinator, Dulac added in response to a reader that he’s told changes are coming to the Steelers’ coaching staff overall, especially on the offensive side of the football. Asked by a reader if wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson will be retained, Dulac stated that he shouldn’t feel safe.