2023 Week 13 Steelers Vs. Cardinals Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trailing the Arizona Cardinals 10-3 at halftime. The Steelers had a couple shots in the red zone, but came away with just one field goal. The second red zone attempt, QB Kenny Pickett was injured trying to scramble for the touchdown. The next play, the Steelers were stuffed on 4th and goal from the one yard line. The Cardinals drove all the way from their own 1 yard line and capped it off with a touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Trey McBride.

Mitch Trubisky will likely be quarterbacking the second half with Pickett doubtful to return. Elandon Roberts was also ruled out with a groin injury.

The game appears to be entering a weather delay with heavy rain and lightning rolling in.

The opening drive for the Cardinals was a three-and-out. Watt batted down the pass on first down. Conner rushed for a few on 2nd and then an incomplete pass over the middle with Joey Porter Jr. in coverage.

The punt was downed at the 7. A 62-yard punt. 1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 1 yard. Timeout #1 taken by Pittsburgh as they only had ten men on the field. On 2nd and 9, an incomplete pass to Connor Heyward. 3rd and 9, Trubisky complete to Freiermuth and he fought for 10 yards to convert on third down.

1st and 10, Warren off left tackle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Warren off left tackle for 8 yards.

Another 14 yard gain on 1st down by Warren, but illegal formation on Broderick Jones to back it up. 1st and 15, Trubisky to Robinson for 6 yards. 2nd and 9, Trubisky fumbled the ball and the Cardinals recovered just outside the red zone. The snap was low. Mason Cole’s snaps have been very low today.

1st and 10, Murray incomplete deep left. 2nd and 10, Murray scrambled to the left sideline for 8 yards. 3rd and 2, Conner leapt over the line to convert.

1st and goal, a sack by T.J. Watt. 2nd and goal from the 15, Conner around the right end for 7 yards. 3rd and goal from the 8, incomplete in the end zone, but a flag thrown. Defensive pass interference on Porter Jr.

1st and goal from the 1, Conner stuffed for no gain. 2nd and goal from the 1, Conner jumped over the pile to score. 17-3 Cardinals.

The game is being delayed again. The weather is dreadful and the Steelers are running out of time to turn this game around.

And we are back! Mother nature isn’t going to bail out the Steelers in this miserable game this time.

Godwin Igwebuike back to receive the kick. Touchback.

1st and 10, Trubisky complete to Freiermuth for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 11 yards.

1st and 10, Diontae Johnson targeted deep and he may have hurt his hamstring in the process. Sitting out for an hour due to rain delay can be tough on the soft tissue. 2nd and 10, Harris up the middle for a gain of 1. 3rd and 9, false start on Johnson. 3rd and 14, Trubisky to Pickens along the right sideline for 25 yards.

1st and 10, Warren off right tackle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, incomplete to Warren in the flat. He dropped the pass. 3rd and 6, Heyward was targeted but couldn’t track down the ball. Chris Boswell missed the 45-yard field goal. Turnover on downs. Just devastating for the Steelers with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter.

1st and 10, Murray to Swaim for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, false start. 2nd and 6, the ball was fumbled, but James Conner dove on it. 3rd and 8, Murray scrambled to the sideline, but was just short. T.J. Watt down injured on the play. He walked off the field on his own. The refs called it a first down, but it looked to me like Murray was short with the ball in his right hand and behind the sticks.

1st and 10, Carter stopped for a gain of just one by Alex Highsmith. 2nd and 9, Moore fumbled the football, but they recovered again. No luck with these bounces.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 17-3 CARDINALS

3rd and 12, complete for a first down with Porter Jr. in coverage.

1st and 10, Carter rushed for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Conner rushed for 4. 3rd and 5, Murray complete to Ronadle Moore in the end zone for a touchdown. Holding wiped out the play. 3rd and 15, Colon picked up 6 yards. The punting unit coming out on the field.

The punt was downed at the 5 yard line. Watt limping off the field again after third down. Down on the sideline getting his ankle looked at.