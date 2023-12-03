Steelers-Cardinals Game Delayed Due To Severe Weather (Game Resumption Update)

UPDATE (4:19 PM): The Steelers have announced the game will resume at 4:30 PM/EST.

UPDATE (3:40 PM): The game has been delayed again. We will update with more information. The Steelers trail the Cardinals 17-3.

Play being suspended again due to weather #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 3, 2023

UPDATE (3:09 PM): The Steelers/Cardinals game will resume at 3:20 PM/EST.

The Steelers-Cardinals game will resume at 3:20 pm ET #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 3, 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers versus Arizona Cardinals Week 13 game has been delayed due to severe weather. With lightning in the area, the game is being paused until it rolls past.

Severe weather was expected to roll in throughout the game. A light rain began early in the first half before turning to a downpour just before halftime with the Cardinals going on a 99-yard touchdown drive to take a 10-3 lead into the break.

At the half, messages at Acrisure Stadium instructed fans to leave the stands and seek shelter inside the concourses.

The game was announced delayed minutes later with teams staying in their locker rooms.

Second half is being delayed due to inclement weather #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 3, 2023

An unusually warm December game in Pittsburgh, it’s not known exactly how long the game will be delayed for. A quick glance at the radar indicates the worst of the storm will pass in roughly 15 minutes, though a rain will persist for most of the rest of the game. Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the delay will continue until at least 3 PM/EST.

Play suspended until at least 3pm https://t.co/zmNCcNyeaR pic.twitter.com/qc7XBUvuCu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 3, 2023

We’ll update this post when the game resumes. Arizona will receive the ball to start the second half.