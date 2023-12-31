2023 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 17 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Browns -7.5
|Browns -7.5
|Browns -7.5
|Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Cowboys -6
|Lions +6
|Cowboys -6
|Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -3
|Bears -3
|Falcons +3
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -13
|Bills -13
|Patriots +13
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -3.5
|Colts -3.5
|Colts -3.5
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -5
|Titans +5
|Texans -5
|Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -6.5
|Panthers +6.5
|Jaguars -6.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -10.5
|Eagles -10.5
|Eagles -10.5
|Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +5.5
|Rams -5.5
|Rams -5.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +13
|49ers -13
|Commanders +13
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -3.5
|Chargers +3.5
|Broncos -3.5
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -2
|Packers +2
|Packers +2
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SAT)
|Seahawks -3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Steelers 21-20
|Week 16 Results
|4-11-1
|11-4-1
|2023 Results
|118-108-14
|120-106-14