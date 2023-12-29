The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Week 17 Game Vs. Seahawks Preview & Much More

Season 14, Episode 69 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora, Joe Clark and Ross McCorkle get right to talking about the latest news and transactions related to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers’ coordinators, Eddie Faulkner and Teryl Austin, talked on Thursday so those press conferences are discussed a bit.

The Steelers will play the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Sunday and ahead of that contest, Gregg Bell, who covers this week’s opponent for the Tacoma News Tribune, is back on the show to help preview that matchup with Alex.

If not already doing so, please follow Gregg on Twitter/X at @gbellseattle and read his work online here: https://www.thenewstribune.com/sports/nfl/seattle-seahawks/

Alex, Joe and Ross also preview the Week 17 road game later in the show. The Week 17 picks are also made in this show by Alex and Dave Bryan.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 108-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

