The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Ranking Of Troy Fautanu, Roman Wilson 2023 Targets, Listener Questions & More

Season 14, Episode 125 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some latest news cornering the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2024 NFL Draft ended.

We go over a few signing bonuses given out to undrafted free agents so far.

Where did the Steelers have OT Troy Fautanu ranked on their first-round draft board? We think we might have that answer thanks to a video from the team that Alex dissected. We discuss the possible six players the Steelers had ranked ahead of Fautanu if indeed he was seventh.

I have ALMOST finished a complete 2023 target contextualization on new Steelers WR Roman Wilson and with the data now in, Alex and I discuss what that and the tape shows concerning stats, usage, position fit and much more. We also discuss the fact that I will be deep diving the 2021 tape of Wilson as well in the coming days and why.

Alex and I both spent time deep diving new Steelers G Mason McCormick and DE Logan Lee so we discuss those two draft picks more in-depth during this Monday show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 76-minute episode and we end it all by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

