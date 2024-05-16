Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,169)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,169 on this Thursday afternoon, I say that there is no real way to be optimistic about the Steelers’ brutal late-season stretch of games in 2024.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1169)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1636816276
6bc9mw6n