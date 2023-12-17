2023 NFL Week 15 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 15 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Raiders -3
|Chargers +3
|Chargers +3
|Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions 8:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Lions -4.5
|Broncos +4.5
|Lions -4.5
|Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -3
|Browns -3
|Browns -3
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +3
|Falcons -3
|Falcons -3
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +9
|Chiefs -9
|Patriots +9
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3.5
|Buccaneers +3.5
|Packers -3.5
|New York Giants at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -5.5
|Saints -5.5
|Giants +5.5
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -9.5
|Dolphins -9.5
|Dolphins -9.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +12.5
|49ers -12.5
|49ers -12.5
|Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -6.5
|Rams -6.5
|Rams -6.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -2.5
|Cowboys +2.5
|Cowboys +2.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +3
|Ravens -3
|Ravens -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM ET (MON)
|Seahawks +3
|Eagles -3
|Eagles -3
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Colts -1.5
|Steelers +1.5
|Colts -1.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Colts 23-17
|Week 14 Results
|7-7-1
|6-8-1
|2023 Results
|107-90-11
|103-94-11