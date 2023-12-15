The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Colts Game Preview, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Week 15 Picks, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 63 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday night game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers and what the fallout from that lopsided contest might be.

We then dive into the Thursday injury report that the Pittsburgh Steelers released and what it likely means for several players when it comes to their Saturday road game against the Indianapolis Colts. We also go over the Colts final Week 15 injury report as well.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt and WR George Pickens both talked to the media on Thursday, so we cover the key talking points from those sessions. We also talk a little about a few things that coordinators Eddie Faulker and Teryl Austin had to say on Wednesday during their respective weekly media sessions.

In the middle of this show, we are joined by Nate Atkins, who covers the Colts for The Indianapolis Star. Nate gives us a good preview of the Colts heading to the team’s Saturday home game against the Steelers. At the end of this interview, Nate gives us his prediction for the Saturday afternoon game.

If not already doing so, please make sure to follow Nate on Twitter/X @NateAtkins_ and read his work online at: https://www.indystar.com/staff/2684227001/nate-atkins/

After having Nate join us, Alex and I then dive into our own preview of the Week 15 Saturday game between the Steelers and the Colts. We talk both sides of the football for both teams and that includes going over our tape study of the Colts along with several key stats ahead of the Saturday game.

With Week 15 now upon us, Alex and I give our picks for all of the remaining games on the NFL schedule. That obviously includes us picking the final score of the Steelers game against the Colts.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 125-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

