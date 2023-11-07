Steelers Will Wear Throwback Uniforms Sunday Against Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going throwback for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. As teased by the team Monday evening, the Steelers announced they’ll wear their throwback uniforms with the blocked lettering/numbering this Sunday.

The throwbacks are among the most popular of that style and have been the Steelers’ lucky charm. Pittsburgh is 3-0 when the players wear them, last doing so on Christmas Eve last season, beating the Las Vegas Raiders on an emotional night where RB Franco Harris had his jersey retired days after his death.

Pittsburgh also wore their throwbacks in 2018, a win against the Cleveland Browns, and again in 2019, a win over the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier in the offseason, they were named the 4th-best throwback jerseys in football and pay homage to the Steel Curtain era, a dynasty that won four Super Bowls from 1974-1979.

“Those guys still take a lot of pride in what they did, and we take a lot of pride in being able to carry on that legacy and play for the Steelers,” T.J. Watt told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley about the jerseys. “That is what makes this organization so special, the true tradition.”

Consider big brother J.J. Wat a fan of the decision as he embraces his inner Yinzer after attending last Thursday’s game.

make ‘em permanent. and yellow endzones. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 7, 2023

Team President Art Rooney II has remained committed to mixing up the team’s uniforms a couple times of year. In a 2020 interview, he recognized they help break up the monotony of a long football season.

“It’s kinda fun to mix things in and these days we have two or three different uniforms that wear throughout the season and I think it’ll probably continue that way as time goes on,” he said at the time, referring to the throwbacks and the team’s wildly popular Color Rush jerseys.

Pittsburgh hosts the Green Bay Packers this weekend at 1 PM/EST. Both teams are coming off a Week Nine victory. The Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans, 20-16, using another fourth quarter comeback in the process. The Packers knocked off the Los Angeles Rams, 20-3, though the Rams were forced to go with backup QB Brett Rypien due to QB Matthew Stafford sitting out due to a thumb injury.