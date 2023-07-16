Steelers Current Throwback Uniforms Ranked 4th-Best In NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers uniforms haven’t gone through many substantial changes since the 1970s, but the font on the uniforms has changed from the block numbers the team donned during their years as a dynasty. Pittsburgh unveiled throwback uniforms with the block numbering a few years ago and wore them this season in their Week 16 win over the Oakland Raiders during the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Those throwbacks were ranked the fourth-best throwback uniforms in the NFL today by CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr.

“The Steelers have donned some interesting throwbacks in the past, but the “Steel Curtain” era throwbacks are right for a franchise with a storied history. These commemorated the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception” last year, with vintage block letters and numbers and the removal of the Steelers logo on the chest,” Kerr writes.

The Steelers’ most notable throwback uniforms are the bumblebee uniforms they wore from 2012-2016, which were from Pittsburgh’s 1934 season. Those uniforms got attention more for the gaudiness of them than actually being good throwback uniforms, while the current throwbacks are sleek, simple and look pretty freaking good on the field.

They think I’m hiding in the shadows. 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐈 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐬. pic.twitter.com/LzJRUiJigl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 28, 2023

The Steelers might be due to reintroduce new throwback uniforms, with the team’s old “Batman” uniforms being speculated as next in line, although the tweet potentially teasing new uniforms may have been nothing at all. If the Steelers do change from their current throwbacks, that’s probably the best option.

Even if they do introduce new throwbacks, I hope the current ones stay in rotation in some capacity. They just look so good, and the block numbers are classic and a reminder of the team’s glory days in the ‘70s. If they were to ever make a change to their current uniforms (which are among the best uniforms in football and there’s no need to change them), the only thing that could even possibly make them better might be a return to the block numbering.

It’s peak offseason when we’re writing about throwback jerseys, but in just over a week the team will report to Latrobe for training camp, and the season will officially get underway. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see the 2023 Steelers try and ball out, no matter what uniforms they’re wearing.