Steelers-Packers Game Won’t Be Shown In Many Markets

If you’re along the East Coast or live up North, odds are you’ll be able to watch this Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. But if you’re in the Deep South, Midwest, or West Coast, you’re going to have to find the game another way.

The NFL’s Week Ten coverage maps have been released for Week Ten. Pittsburgh’s game against Green Bay will be shown to roughly half the country, as you’ll see outlined in blue below.

The game will also be shown in Hawaii and Alaska. As we noted earlier this week, the Steelers will get one of the top announcing crews for this game. CBS’s Ian Eagle will be joined by Charles Davis in the booth, a commenting crew who covers plenty of Steelers’ games.

Pittsburgh comes into the game at 5-3, enjoying extra rest after playing last Thursday against the Tennessee Titans, beating them 20-16. Green Bay is also fresh off a victory, taking care of business versus the shorthanded Los Angeles Rams over the weekend in a 20-3 victory. The Rams were without QB Matthew Stafford and replacement Brett Rypien struggled to the point where the team has released and replaced him with veteran Carson Wentz.

The Packers’ top threats are a pair of excellent RBs in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Jones is healthy after battling a hamstring injury throughout the beginning of the year. While a very young offense, there’s talent at WR in speedster Christian Watson while rookie Jayden Reed is making an impact for the team. Defensively, NT Kenny Clark is a stud (though he’s battling a shoulder injury) and CB Jaire Alexander is one of the top players at his position. Pittsburgh will look to build on their offensive success against the Titans, 166 yards rushing and an opening drive touchdown, while finishing plays that have been there the last two weeks and simply missed due to poor execution.

Of the early games, Steelers-Packers does dominate over Texans-Bengals and Titans-Buccaneers. It should be noted the large swath of red is the Chargers-Lions game, which won’t kickoff until 4:05 PM/EST.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay kicks off at 1 PM/EST. Look for a full scouting report on the Packers on Friday with a local beat writer appearing on the Friday episode of The Terrible Podcast.