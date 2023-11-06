CBS Sports Announcers For Steelers-Packers Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a top announcing team for CBS’ 1 p.m. slate on Sunday for their Week Ten matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the call, with Evan Washburn reporting from the sideline.

This is the third matchup in five weeks that the crew has called for Pittsburgh, as it also called the Steelers’ Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens in addition to their Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers are coming into the game after a Thursday Night Football victory over the Tennessee Titans, edging out their former AFC Central foes 20-16. Meanwhile, the Packers grabbed a home win against the Brett Rypien-led Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, winning 20-3 to move to 3-5 on the season. Green Bay has experienced some growing pains under QB Jordan Love, who took over for Aaron Rodgers after the Super Bowl-winning quarterback requested a trade this offseason. Rodgers ended up with the New York Jets, but a torn Achilles in the first week of the season has kept him sidelined.

The Steelers are currently in second place in the AFC North at 5-3, despite getting outgained in every game they’ve played this season. Pittsburgh has yet to fully put a complete game together, and it will look to do so at home against the Packers on Sunday. With a long rest following the Thursday Night game, the Steelers should come into this one refreshed and ready to work.

The last time the Steelers and Packers met was in 2021, with Green Bay winning 27-17 at Lambeau Field in Week Four of that season. Both teams won’t have their franchise quarterbacks who started in that game, with Rodgers in New York and Ben Roethlisberger retired. It’s also a rematch of Super Bowl XLV, in which Green Bay defeated Pittsburgh, 31-25.

Eagle is one of the most recognized and respected voices in sports broadcasting, and in addition to calling the NFL on CBS, he also calls NBA and college basketball games on TBS and TNT. He’s also the main play-by-play broadcaster for the Brooklyn Nets on the YES network. His son, Noah, has also called some NFL games in recent years and currently works as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Big Ten’s Saturday Night Football slate. Davis has been with CBS since 2020 and played college football at Tennessee. Washburn joined the network in 2014 and has been one of its primary sideline reporters.