CBS Sports Announcers Named For Steelers Vs. Jaguars Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have the one of the top announcing crews of the week calling Sunday’s Week Eight game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As announced a short time ago, Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn will have the call for the Steelers’ upcoming game. It’s the top-announcing team for the 1 PM/EST slate of games for the network.

The crew most recently called the team’s Week Five game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh and Jacksonville both enter the game with winning records and are coming off Week Seven victories. The 4-2 Steelers knocked off the Los Angeles Rams yesterday, a 24-17 comeback win, with Pittsburgh outscoring the Rams 14-0 in the fourth quarter. They ran the ball as well as they have in any game this season and finished drives, going three-for-three in the red zone. Defensively, they made enough splash plays and closed out the game late, holding the Rams to just eight fourth-quarter plays, 25 yards, and zero points, after giving up chunks earlier in the game. With the win, the Steelers remain in second place in the AFC North behind the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens.

Jacksonville sits atop the AFC South at 5-2. They got Week Seven started with a 31-24 Thursday night win over the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars took a two-score lead into the fourth quarter, but the Saints stormed back and tied things up late. WR Christian Kirk outran the Saints’ defense for the go-ahead score and New Orleans’ final offensive drive stalled in goal-to-go range.

The Steelers and Jaguars last met in 2020, a 27-3 Pittsburgh win. That day, Jacksonville started rookie Jake Luton, who proved to be overwhelmed. The Steelers have won five of the last six regular-season matchups, though they lost twice to the Jaguars in 2017, once in the regular season and then again in the playoffs in heartbreaking defeat.

Eagle is one of the most recognizable names and voices in the broadcasting world and has worked for CBS since 1998. Davis replaced Dan Fouts as one of the network’s top analysts in 2020 while Washburn has been with CBS since 2014. The network’s top team will be in San Francisco for a 4:25 PM/EST game between the 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.