Announcers Named For Steelers’ Week Five Game Against Ravens

Just as Week Four concludes tonight with the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants playing, we now know who will be calling the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week Five game against the Baltimore Ravens next weekend. The CBS crew will be Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn.

The top CBS top pairing of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be in Minnesota to call the Vikings-Chiefs game, featuring a matchup of two playoff teams from a year ago with high-volume passing attacks, though the Vikings are off to a slow 1-3 start.

Pittsburgh may not be getting the top CBS announcer pairing for its upcoming AFC North matchup with the Ravens, but Eagle and Davis are a reputable crew in their own right. The pair have called numerous Steelers games in the past with Eagle joining CBS in 1998 to cover the NFL as well as college basketball. Davis got his break with Fox Sports in 2006, eventually being hired by NFL Network as an analyst and working with Fox until 2020 when he made the switch to CBS.

The two will be on call for an AFC North matchup with two teams that had completely different outcomes yesterday. The Steelers got embarrassed on the road against the Houston Texans, losing 30-6 while suffering injury to insult with QB Kenny Pickett, LT Dan Moore Jr., and TE Pat Freiermuth getting knocked out of the game with various injuries.

Baltimore, meanwhile, won convincingly on the road in Cleveland yesterday, defeating the Browns, 28-3, without QB Deshaun Watson in the lineup. Lamar Jackson looked in rhythm, completing 15-of-19 pass attempts for 186 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to TE Mark Andrews. The Ravens’ defense was dominant in the contest as well, posting three interceptions as Cleveland struggled to get anything going offensively.

Baltimore will likely face a Pittsburgh squad without its starting quarterback just like the Ravens did with Cleveland on Sunday as Pickett is expected to miss some time with the knee injury he suffered in the loss. We should have more information on how long he may expect to miss on Tuesday when Mike Tomlin speaks to the media, likely meaning that QB Mitch Trubisky will get the start.