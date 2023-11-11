Steelers Have Scouts At Several College Football Games Saturday Including Florida State-Miami

The Pittsburgh Steelers had scouts at least three college football games this week, having been previously reported to have a host of personnel, including assistant GM Andy Weidl, at the Michigan Penn State game. The other two games we know the Steelers to have scouts at include the Florida State-Miami game according to Nole Gameday’s Dustin Lewis as well as at the Iowa-Rutgers game according to John Steppe of The Gazette.

A ton of NFL scouts are in attendance for #FSU-Miami, including representatives from the Titans, Raiders, Steelers, Browns, Giants, Broncos, Jaguars, Rams, Cardinals, Dolphins and Chiefs. The Peach Bowl, Gator Bowl, and Pop-Tarts Bowl also have personnel at the game. #Noles — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) November 11, 2023

An NFL scout is expected from the Steelers for today's #Hawkeyes-Rutgers game. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) November 11, 2023

The Florida State-Miami matchup features the most notable NFL talent as the Seminoles boast one of the best rosters in college football this season. EDGE Jared Verse projects to be a top ten pick in the upcoming draft while WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson bring size, speed, and athleticism to the table as prototypical wide receiver prospects that could thrive on the outside at the next level. RB Trey Benson is an explosive runner that figures to be in the Day Two conversation along with TE Jaheim Bell who is an undersized tight end, but brings plenty of athleticism and receiving prowess to the table. QB Jordan Travis also figures to be a mid-round prospect for the Seminoles with OT Robert Scott Jr. being more of a late-round prospect.

#FSU WR Keon Coleman has 10 contested TD receptions since the start of last season—the most in the FBS over that span. 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/nKAIN5eHYf — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 27, 2023

For Miami, the headliner is S Kamren Kinchens who has been the most-picked player in mock draft simulations to the Steelers. The 6-0, 205-pond junior is a ballhawk, having six picks in 2022 and another two so far this season. He flies around, having the range to contest passes as well as come downhill against the run. DL Leonard Taylor is also a borderline first-round pick in most draft databases as a disruptive defensive lineman while S James Williams compliments Kinchens in the secondary as a big-bodied safety/linebacker hybrid. The Hurricanes also have QB Tyler Van Dyke and IOL Javion Cohen who could go somewhere in the middle rounds this coming spring.

#Miami Safety James Williams isn’t as talked about as his teammate Kamren Kinchens in terms of the NFL Draft, but he is a hammer coming downhill. Covers a lot of ground and lays a big hit on NC State’s QB. pic.twitter.com/fGRkLRsR1G — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 5, 2023

For the Iowa Hawkeyes, the main attraction is easily DB Cooper DeJean. He has great size and athleticism and doubles as a prolific punt returner as well as a defensive back, snagging seven interceptions the last two seasons and has a QB rating against of just 46.0, according to Pro Football Focus. IOL Connor Colby is setting himself up to be a potential draft pick this coming spring for the Hawkeyes along with stud punter Tory Taylor and TE Luke Lachey. CB Max Melton is the the guy to watch for Rutgers, having the size as well as the ball skills to have several draft analysts high on him as the deadline to declare for the draft quickly approaches.