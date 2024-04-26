Pauline: Roman Wilson Receiving ‘Consideration’ From Steelers, Team Still Eyeing Veteran WR Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers figure to have a new receiver on their roster by the end of tonight. The questions are — who and how? It could come via a draft pick in a deep wide receiver class, like the Steelers taking Michigan’s Roman Wilson. Or it could still come via a trade where the Steelers have reportedly had interest in for weeks now.

In an article from NFL Draft insider Tony Pauline published shortly before tonight’s draft kicks off, he lays out what he’s hearing on the Steelers’ desire to grab a wideout.

“I have the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Keon Coleman with the 51st pick in my recent Day 2 mock draft. I’m also told Roman Wilson of Michigan is receiving consideration at that spot.”

From Florida State, Coleman is a YAC threat with great size and excellent hands. A transfer from Michigan State, Coleman had a big 2023 season, catching 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. His play has earned comparisons to George Pickens and would give the team a pair of big and dynamic receivers on the outside. But the team showed limited visible pre-draft interest in him and it’s unclear if he’d be the team’s selection if on the board.

Wilson has received more buzz, a player who impressed at the Senior Bowl and a prospect who has known Tomlin for several seasons. Wilson broke out in 2023, catching 12 touchdowns despite being part of a run-based Michigan offense that often finished drives on the ground instead of through the air. There are size concerns with Wilson, and he’s largely played in the slot, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was the pick.

Still, rumors persist over the thought of Pittsburgh making a trade for a wideout. And Pauline says he’s wearing the Steelers’ continued desire to add at the position.

“Most interestingly, word the past few days is that the Steelers have been nosing around and would like to trade for a veteran wideout.”

Pauline doesn’t mention who although the names have largely been discussed already. There’s the San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk, the top name potentially available, though he comes at a premium cost in draft capital and contract. Perhaps the Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton would be a target, a more reasonable cost though a lesser talent. Dave Bryan mentioned the 49ers’ Jauan Jennings as a sensible target to go after if San Francisco is willing to part with him. We should have our answers, rookie or veteran, big or small receiver, by the time the draft wraps up tonight.