Assistant GM Andy Weidl In Attendance For Michigan/Penn State Matchup

It was reported earlier that the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to have scouts on-hand for the top ten matchup between Michigan and Penn State this weekend. Well, it looks like Pittsburgh is bringing at least one big name in front office to watch the two Big Ten teams battle it out this afternoon.

According to a photo posted by Seth Engle of The Daily Collegian, assistant general manager is on-hand for the game between Michigan and Penn State, being pictured on the sidelines for the game prior to kickoff.

The scouts are active for a star-studded matchup between Penn State and Michigan. NFL reps include: Bills, Steelers, Bears, Packers, Broncos, Texans, Giants, Rams, Chargers, 49ers, Jets, Titans, Falcons, Eagles, Vikings pic.twitter.com/v1gairE1Ob — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) November 11, 2023

This is notable as the Steelers will send scouts to numerous games over the course of the college football season, but the games that attract Weidl and GM Omar Khan should be highlighted. Khan and Weidl are the top top decision makers in the front office, often having the final say in who the Steelers draft (outside of owner Art Rooney II having the final say, of course). Weidl was signed when Khan took the job as Pittsburgh’s new GM, bringing a wealth of experience with him from Philadelphia and Baltimore to Pittsburgh as he and Khan went to work this past offseason overturning the roster via free agency and the draft to build a competitive roster.

Weidl being at this game could be a tell that several of the top prospects from both schools could be on the Steelers’ radar for the coming spring. Penn State OT Olu Fashanu is the crown jewel of either team in this game, likely being a top five pick that can be a plug-and-play starter Day One. CB Kalen King also could be high on Pittsburgh’s intriguing prospects as the Steelers need another long-term solution at corner and King has been considered a top 50 prospect that could team up with former Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. again in Pittsburgh.

The Wolverines also have some notable prospects that could be drafted in the top 60 picks including IOL Zak Zinter and DL Kris Jenkins. DB Rod Moore and RB Blake Corum also are names that could be considered later in the draft for Michigan as the Wolverines have been dominant in Big Ten play so far this season as a CFP contender. If you haven’t already, be sure to tune into this game and give these prospects a watch, as there’s a good chance that we will be hearing more about them in the coming months once the pre-draft process rolls around this spring.