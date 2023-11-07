Steelers Address Secondary With Versatile, Athletic Iowa DB In Latest PFF Mock Draft

If there has been one thing that the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown through the first eight games of the 2023 season, it’s that they desperately need some secondary help, particularly in the form of playmaking and depth.
Enter the 2024 NFL Draft for the Steelers. In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema Monday morning, the Steelers address their secondary, landing Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean in the first round at No. 22 overall.
“The Steelers have major needs in their secondary. Some argue the bigger need is safety, while others would say cornerback. The best part about drafting DeJean is that he could be a starter at either,” Sikkema writes regarding the Iowa standout in his latest mock draft. “He is one of the more natural athletes in the class and has the size (6-foot-1 and 207 pounds), speed and overall coverage instincts to make an impact at both spots.
“He has an elite coverage grade, five interceptions and six forced incompletions over the past two years.”
DeJean has been a lockdown corner over the last two years for Iowa, which has had elite-level defenses despite having inexplicably bad offenses. Sounds familiar, no?
At 6-1, 207 pounds, DeJean has great size for the position, which allows him to thrive in man coverage and stick with some of the best receivers in the country. In the last two seasons combined, DeJean has allowed 58 receptions for 627 yards and just two touchdowns. In that same span, DeJean has seven interceptions and has a QB rating against of just 46.0, according to Pro Football Focus.
Pretty elite stuff at the position.
As Sikkema points out though, there’s a great debate regarding what the Steelers’ bigger need in the secondary is, whether that’s at cornerback or at safety.
Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee are under contract for 2024 at the safety position, though Keanu Neal is on a one-year deal. At corner, Levi Wallace is in the final year of his deal, while Patrick Peterson could be moved on from easily this offseason, saving the Steelers some money.
Rookie Joey Porter Jr. has grabbed hold of a starting job and looks like a legitimate shutdown cornerback, while rookie Darius Rush was intriguing Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers also have seventh-round rookie Cory Trice Jr. to work with next season, though he is on Injured Reserve now as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in training camp.
Adding a piece like DeJean would give the Steelers a major boost from a playmaking and versatility perspective and would seemingly solidify the cornerback position long-term opposite Porter. Plus, DeJean is a dangerous punt return man, having returned one for a touchdown this season and averaging 13.4 yards per punt return in his career on 30 punt returns.
In PFF’s mock draft, DeJean is the third corner off the board behind Arizona selecting Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry at No. 16 overall in a pick acquired from the Houston Texans, and the Minnesota Vikings selecting Clemson’s Nate Wiggins at No. 20 overall.
Elsewhere at the position, Penn State’s Kalen King came off the board at No. 29 to the Detroit Lions.
The 2024 NFL Draft is a long way away. Anything can happen between now and then, but it seems clear the Steelers need some help at cornerback. DeJean could be that needed help.